Consultation Process Launched to Help Determine Future of Stoney Creek Regional Facility Site

HAMILTON, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 7, 2017) - The Stoney Creek Regional Facility (SCRF) Closure Plan Advisory Panel was launched today to lead consultations with the local community and stakeholders on the future use of the SCRF once closed. Former Hamilton City Councillor and Provincial Cabinet Minister Brad Clark, will chair the panel and oversee the consultation process.

"I am very excited to be leading the community consultation. The Closure Planning Advisory Panel will consult with neighbouring residents and key community stakeholders in advance of the formal closure plan drafting process," said Brad Clark. "I have a long history with the Stoney Creek Regional Facility and I'm keen to be part of the democratic planning process that will produce a viable end use that will benefit the community and be compatible with the local environment."

In accordance with Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change regulations, a closure plan for the SCRF must be filed in advance of the actual closure of the site. This plan will outline the site's rehabilitation plan, as well as its future post-closure use, and must be prepared in a prescribed manner to be filed as mandated by provincial legislation.

Closure planning is a multi-year process. The Closure Plan Advisory Panel will provide the community and stakeholders with the opportunity to participate in a pre-consultation process regarding potential future uses for the site, which will then form part of the official Closure Plan. The Chair and panel members will ensure key objectives are considered, such as:

Protecting public health and safety

Enhancing the natural environment

Achieving a productive and viable end use of the land

To the extent achievable, provide for sustainability of social and economic benefits resulting from SCRF's closure

Facilitating community engagement in the closure planning process

The panel, led by Brad Clark, represents a cross section of the local community and key stakeholders. The permanent members of the Closure Plan Advisory Panel will consist of City of Hamilton staff and environmental management experts from the Hamilton Conservation Authority.

"We have assembled an amazing panel to conduct these consultations," said Clark. "We're going to have municipal recreation and local environmental experts, so all the bases are covered in the consultations."

