Consumer Technology Hall of Fame Honors "First Lady of Wireless" Arlene Harris

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 14, 2017) - Arlene Harris, considered the First Lady of Wireless for her efforts as an inventor, patent holder, investor and entrepreneur in the wireless industry has been selected for the 2017 class of the Consumer Technology Association's Consumer Technology (CT) Hall of Fame.

Harris has devoted her entire life to the wireless industry, contributing multiple patents and inventing technology, including the Jitterbug cell phone for seniors and prior to that pre-paid cellular service that became a global phenomenon. Harris co-founded GreatCall in 2006 -- the first cellular phone and service platform dedicated to providing a simple and personalized cell phone experience. Prior to GreatCall, she founded emergency phone provider SOS Wireless Communications, and billing CRMS leader Subscriber Computing (later sold to Corsair, now CyberSource).

"In everything I do, I focus on bringing simplicity to technology so we can all live full, happy lives. It is so rewarding to see my contributions play a valuable role in the wireless industry and I am grateful to be included in the CT Hall of Fame," said Arlene Harris, co-founder and CEO, Dyna, LLC.

Joining the CT Hall of Fame adds to her honors that include the Wireless History Foundation's Wireless Hall of Fame and FierceWireless's Top U.S. Wireless Innovators of All Time. As a part of her commitment to early cellular standards development, she participated in efforts with the Federal Communications Commission and the Telecommunications Industry Association. Harris continues to spearhead new innovations and initiatives and incubate new ideas, through investment firm Dyna, LLC and her family management solutions company Wrethink.

The CT Hall of Fame Class of 2017 was formally honored during an awards dinner on November 7, 2017 at the Rainbow Room in New York City. The CT Hall of Fame recognizes visionaries who have made a significant impact on the consumer technology industry. These leaders and entrepreneurs have laid the foundation for the technologies, products, services and apps that are improving lives around the world.

"Arlene is a stand-out example of a technology innovator who has infused her passion and creativity into the consumer technology world," said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, Consumer Technology Association. "We are thrilled to recognize her achievements in the wireless industry as the inventor of the Jitterbug and a number of significant wireless technology breakthroughs."