Contemplated Private Placement of New Equity

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. ("ShaMaran" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:SNM)(OXM:SNM) is pleased to announce that it intends to undertake an equity issue, on a private placement basis, of an aggregate of up to 360 million common shares (the "Common Shares") through an accelerated book-building process (the "Private Placement"). Pareto Securities has been engaged as manager and bookrunner (the "Agent") for the Private Placement.

Net proceeds of the Private Placement will be used towards ongoing completion of the Atrush field development as well as for general corporate purposes. The subscription period commences today on January 19th, 2017 and will close on January 20th, 2017 at 17:30 hours (CET). The Company, together with the Agent, reserves the right to close or extend the subscription period at any time at their sole discretion. The minimum subscription and allocation per participant in the private placement is an amount equivalent to EUR 100,000.

The Agent has received interest for a large share of the Private Placement from selected investors on a restricted basis. In addition, the Lundin family trusts which currently hold approximately 17% of the outstanding shares have confirmed to the Agent that they intend to subscribe for their pro-rata share of the Private Placement.

The Common Shares will be offered by way of prospectus exemptions under applicable Canadian securities laws and the Common Shares sold in the Private Placement will be subject to a hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issue.

Completion of the Private Placement will be subject to certain customary conditions including, but not limited to, execution of subscription agreements between the Agent, or the Company, and the subscribers and TSX Venture Exchange approval. The allocation of shares will be determined at the end of the bookbuilding process. The final allocation will be made at the discretion of the Board of Directors in consultation with the Agent.

The issuance of Common Shares to insiders constitutes a "related party transaction", as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The transactions will be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of any Common Shares issued to nor the consideration paid by such persons would exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

This information was publicly communicated on January 19th, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

ABOUT SHAMARAN

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. is a Kurdistan focused oil development and exploration company with a 20.1% direct interest in the Atrush oil discovery. The Atrush Block is currently undergoing an appraisal and development campaign.

ShaMaran is a Canadian oil and gas company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the NASDAQ First North Exchange (Stockholm) under the symbol "SNM".

