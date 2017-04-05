Continental Gold Comments on Market Activity

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 05, 2017) - Continental Gold Inc. (TSX: CNL) ( OTCQX : CGOOF) ("Continental" or the "Company") wishes to comment on the unusual market activity and volatility in the trading of the Company's securities over the past number of days.

Although it is the Company's policy to not comment on market rumours or activities, due to numerous shareholder enquiries, the Company confirms that management is unaware of any material changes in its business that would account for the recent market activity. The Buriticá project is proceeding on schedule with major earthworks expected to ensue in Q4 2017 and the Company has available liquidity of approximately US$100 million.

About Continental Gold

Continental Gold Inc. is an advanced-stage development and exploration company with an extensive portfolio of 100%-owned gold projects in Colombia. Formed in April 2007, the Company - led by an international management team with a successful track record of discovering and developing large high-grade gold deposits in Latin America - is focused on advancing its high-grade Buriticá gold project to production.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains or refers to forward-looking information under Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the development and construction of the Buriticá project and future plans and objectives of the Company, and is based on current expectations that involve a number of significant business risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are subject to other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, an inability to advance the Buriticá project to the next level, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry. Specific reference is made to the most recent Annual Information Form on file with Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities for a discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements. All of the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements, and are made as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by law.