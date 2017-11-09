Continental Gold Reports on Third Quarter 2017 Activities

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - November 09, 2017) - Continental Gold Inc. (TSX: CNL) ( OTCQX : CGOOF) ("Continental" or the "Company") is pleased to report the following highlights for the third quarter ending September 30, 2017 for the Buriticá project in Antioquia, Colombia.

Construction and Development

During the quarter, the Company continued to advance the development of the Buriticá project with a focus on detailed engineering, mill and infrastructure procurement, site construction progress, mine construction procurement, mine operations personnel and training and mine development.

Highlights

Engineering - Detailed engineering continued with initial focus on long-lead mill equipment and associated infrastructure, as well as completing initial site excavation drawings to begin construction;

Mill and Infrastructure Procurement - Purchase orders continued to be issued for additional long-lead equipment and for items required to advance detail engineering;

Site Construction Progress - The Company remains on track to complete the second phase of the six-kilometre access road, connecting the Buriticá property entrance to the future mill and infrastructure site in the Higabra valley, in Q4 2017. The second phase includes upgrading the road to accommodate mill and infrastructure equipment deliveries; site preparations are progressing as planned, with first concrete pour anticipated in early Q1 2018. A modular building supply contract for the majority of the infrastructure facilities was signed with a well-qualified local fabricator. Work is underway on a 3.2-km low-voltage transmission line to provide additional power for mine development and construction activities;

Mine Equipment Procurement - Major development equipment continued to arrive at site and the mining fleet at the end of October 2017 included three jumbos, three LHD loaders, two mechanized bolting machines and one 30-tonne truck. Equipment deliveries are planned to meet requirements for mine development ramp-up and personnel training to ensure pre-production development meets milestone objectives;

Mine Operations Personnel and Training - The Company continues its local hiring focus, including comprehensive training and safety programs for employees as they transition from the existing small-scale conventional mine to mechanized mining related activities; and

Mine Development - Development has been ongoing since the start of 2017 and continued to ramp-up well ahead of schedule, mitigating the potential risk of work not being completed in time for planned production start-up in H1 2020; development advance will continue to increase in 2017 as additional mining equipment arrive.

Exploration

Early in the quarter, the Company announced the commencement of a drilling program as part of the 2017 exploration program at the Buriticá project. Subsequent to this announcement, the Company increased its drill program for calendar 2017 from 15,000 to 25,000 metres with eight drill rigs on site and operating.

Highlights

The drill program includes infill drilling of mineral resources in order to move them into higher classification categories, step-out drilling to target high-grade extensions and testing of multiple new targets with high-grade gold potential. The drilling program also includes drilling of targets identified from grassroots exploration conducted around the Buriticá project during the past two years; and

The Company announced on September 18, 2017 the discovery of a vertical extension of a high-grade broad mineralized zone (BMZ) in the Yaraguá deposit at the Buriticá project, drill results of which included: BUUY330, which intersected 29.6 metres @ 14.33 g/t gold and 20 g/t silver; BUUY331, which intersected 45.6 metres @ 17.67 g/t gold and 16 g/t silver; BUUY335, which intersected 34.05 metres @ 10.54 g/t gold and 4.9 g/t silver; and BUUY336, which intersected 33.9 metres @ 17.17 g/t gold and 25.6 g/t silver.

Sustainability

During the quarter, the Company continued its sustainable development activities in Buriticá and surrounding communities aimed at strengthening the community and improving health, education, infrastructure and the environment.

Highlights

On September 20, 2017, the Company published its second annual Sustainability Report, providing information on the Company's safety, environmental, social and economic performance in 2016, as well as key issues identified by the Company and its stakeholders. The report was prepared following the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) G4 Guidelines (2013) as well as the Mining and Metals Sector Supplement and Core compliance level elements; and

The Company announced that, as part of its sustainability strategy, it had launched Future Harvest, a program to support the agricultural development of western Antioquia by promoting the use of the best agricultural practices to help develop sustainable economic activity in the region, while protecting the environment.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As at September 30, 2017, the Company had $127.3 million in cash and cash equivalents and working capital of $116.8 million. In addition, during the quarter, the Company amended its credit facility to provide an additional $25 million, resulting in a total revised credit facility of $275 million, subject to certain conditions precedent. As at September 30, 2017, the Company had drawn $50 million on the credit facility, leaving $225 million available. All dollar amounts are United States dollars.

Outlook

The Company expects to continue to advance the construction and development of the Buriticá project with the commencement of major earthworks in Q4 2017 and first concrete pour in early Q1 2018. Staffing levels are expected to ramp-up to accommodate the increase in site activity with first gold pour estimated in H1 2020.

Exploration drilling is expected to continue with a focus on: moving mineral resources into higher classification categories; step-out drilling to target high-grade extensions and testing of multiple new targets with high-grade gold potential; and drilling targets identified from grassroots.

