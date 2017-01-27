Continental Precious Minerals Announces Sale of Viken Property

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 27, 2017) -

Continental Precious Minerals Inc. (TSX:CZQ) (the "Company", or "Continental") announces that it has transferred 11 mineral claims comprising the Viken property to EU Energy Corp. The terms of the sale agreement provide that Continental be paid a total of CDN$300,000, of which CDN$150,000 was advanced on the date of signing with the remaining CDN$150,000 to be paid on or before March 31st 2017. Additionally Continental received an NSR of 2% which upon a 30 day notice from EU Energy Corp. could be purchased for CDN$600,000. However, if EU Energy Corp. does not commence commercial production from the property within 5 years, the royalty is reduced to 0.5% and can be purchased for CDN$150,000.

Update on Delisting Review

The Company is currently considering its options with regard to the Delisting Review commenced by the Toronto Stock Exchange. Updates will be provided as they become available.

