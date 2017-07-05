Contraband at the Federal Training Center

LAVAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - July 5, 2017) - June 28th, 2017, during a search, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) seized four (4) packs of tobacco, three (3) lighters, four (4) packages of rolling paper, 19 bags containing marijuana for a total of 16 grams for an institutional value of 2 200 $.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions. These tools include ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors.

The CSC has set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions to receive additional information about activities relating to security at CSC institutions. These activities may be related to drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates and staff members working at CSC institutions.

The toll-free number, 1-866-780-3784, helps ensure that the information shared is protected and that callers remain anonymous.

CSC is strengthening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone. CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) introduced a complete smoking ban in all federal correctional institutions in 2008.