Contract negotiations underway for Playland and Pacific National Exhibition employees

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - July 14, 2017) - CUPE 1004 and the Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) met last week for their first bargaining session in this round of contract negotiations.

CUPE 1004 President Andrew Ledger says that key issues for the union include wages, job security and improvements for precarious workers.

He adds that in this round of bargaining CUPE 1004 focused on structuring their bargaining committee to ensure that all members' voices are equally represented.

"We have an experienced bargaining committee that includes regular full-time staff, seasonal staff and part-time workers," says Ledger. "We felt that it was critically important to make sure that our entire membership was engaged in this round of bargaining, and the structure of our bargaining committee is reflective of that."

Additional bargaining dates have been scheduled further into July and early August and Ledger says he is optimistic that negotiations could conclude swiftly if the collaborative tone at the negotiation table continues.

CUPE 1004 represents more than 4500 workers who ensure that attractions and facilities are safe and welcoming at both the PNE and Playland for residents and visitors of Vancouver.