ControlScan Health IT Security Expert to Present at #HIMSS17 Conference

Cybersecurity Command Center to house session on closing HIT security gaps

ATLANTA, GA--(Marketwired - January 12, 2017) - #HITsecurity -- ControlScan, the managed security service provider (MSSP) IT leaders and their organizations rely upon for unified security and compliance, will exhibit and present within the Cybersecurity Command Center at the HIMSS17 Conference in Orlando, where the brightest minds in health and IT meet.

ControlScan works directly with healthcare organizations to proactively assess risk within their IT environments and implement measures to detect against both internal and external cybersecurity threats. In addition, the company's deep expertise in standards like PCI DSS and HIPAA/HITECH helps ensure that security technologies and processes are implemented for continuous compliance.

Risk Hotfix: Closing the Top HIT Security Gaps

Kurt Osburn, Manager of Healthcare Consulting Services for ControlScan, has spent years in the field performing HIPAA- and HITRUST-driven security risk assessments. On February 20th at 4:30 p.m. EST in the Cybersecurity Command Center Pavilion, Osburn will present an educational session detailing the most common Health IT (HIT) security gaps and how to proactively close them.

"Health IT security gaps come in all shapes and sizes, yet some are more common -- and more exploitable -- than others," said Osburn, whose credentials include CISA, CRISC, HITRUST, ISO/IEC and PCI QSA. "It's important that HIT professionals as well as C-level executives actively identify and address gaps in critical security controls and processes."

ControlScan Exhibit in Cybersecurity Command Center

The HIMSS17 Cybersecurity Command Center (Booth 376, Hall A) will offer healthcare CIOs, CTOs and senior IT executives a dedicated location to learn about the latest technologies and services for a strong HIT security posture. Kurt Osburn and other ControlScan security and compliance experts will be at ControlScan HIMSS17 Booth 376-06 February 21st, 22nd and 23rd to assist attendees according to their businesses' unique health IT requirements.

HIMSS17 Conference attendees can reserve an on-site cybersecurity consultation with a ControlScan expert by visiting www.controlscan.com/HIMSS17 or calling 800-825-3301, ext. 2.

About ControlScan

ControlScan is the Managed Security Service Provider with a difference: We take a proactive approach to protecting businesses from cyber threats while helping ensure their compliance with security and privacy standards like PCI DSS and HIPAA/HITECH. Our unified security and compliance solutions deliver confidence to millions of businesses as well as the IT professionals who serve them. Merchant service providers and web hosting companies also partner with us to reduce cybercrime-related business risk. Headquartered in Atlanta, ControlScan is venture backed and supported by a worldwide base of customers, partners and strategic alliances. For more information, please visit ControlScan.com or call 800-825-3301, ext. 2.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/11/11G127187/Images/Kurt-Osburn-ControlScan-Web-60b0b5e89debb712a0c4b2635dc4b008.jpg