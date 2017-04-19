ControlScan TRANSACT Exhibit to Feature "Ask the QSA"

Payments and IT security expert Marc Punzirudu will answer TRANSACT conference attendees' toughest questions, May 10-12 in Las Vegas

ATLANTA, GA--(Marketwired - April 19, 2017) - ControlScan, a trusted security and compliance program partner to the payments industry, is making one of its foremost payments and IT security experts available to answer questions during the upcoming TRANSACT conference, May 10-12 in Las Vegas. Attendees are encouraged to visit the ControlScan booth and "Ask the QSA," Marc Punzirudu, questions regarding the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) or information security in general.

Punzirudu is a longtime PCI Qualified Security Assessor (QSA) who also holds PCIP, CRISC, CISM, CISA and CISSP certifications. As Manager of Security Consulting at ControlScan, he oversees the company's Security Consulting Services practice, which includes PCI DSS and HIPAA-HITECH assessments, penetration testing, web application assessments, social engineering, IT security risk assessments and more.

"Security and compliance are tough areas for an organization to keep up with," said Joan Herbig, CEO, ControlScan. "As a subject matter expert in these areas, Marc will share valuable insights that TRANSACT attendees can take back to their organizations and implement."

Punzirudu contributes to the ControlScan Blog and actively participates in several industry organizations, including the PCI Security Standards Council (SSC), the Information Systems Security Association (ISSA) and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE). He also currently serves as President of the South Carolina Midlands chapter of ISACA, which was awarded two 2016 K. Wayne Snipes Awards: One for Best Large Chapter in North America and one for Best Large Chapter Worldwide.

"It's so important for businesses to succeed in both their security and compliance efforts, not only to reduce risk and avoid fines, but also to ensure business continuity," Punzirudu said. "Knowledge is power, and I'm looking forward to sharing what I know at TRANSACT."

Punzirudu will be at ControlScan booth 420 during the TRANSACT event's exhibit hours, and he will be available by appointment outside those hours. For more information, please email ControlScan or visit ControlScan.com.

About ControlScan

ControlScan is the Managed Security Service Provider with a difference: We take a proactive approach to protecting businesses from cyber threats while helping ensure their compliance with security and privacy standards like PCI DSS and HIPAA/HITECH. Our unified security and compliance solutions deliver confidence to millions of businesses as well as the IT professionals who serve them. Merchant service providers and web hosting companies also partner with us to reduce cybercrime-related business risk. Headquartered in Atlanta, ControlScan is venture backed and supported by a worldwide base of customers, partners and strategic alliances. For more information about our company and solutions, please visit ControlScan.com or call 800-825-3301, ext. 2.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/18/11G136136/Images/MarcPunzirudu6-2015COLOR-Web_-_Cropped-e6f76b606a6fbd92b49b8a3aca85d9c8.jpg