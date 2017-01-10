Controversial Keynote to Attend Cantech Investment Conference January 18

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 10, 2017) - The largest gathering of Canada's technology community is almost a week away! The Cantech Investment Conference gathers TSX and TSX.V companies, investors, investment banks, analysts and media for the most productive day in Canadian technology.

"If we've done our job, it doesn't matter what your ambitions are in the technology marketplace, you can connect with the right people and move your goals forward here." -Jay Martin, President, Cambridge House International Inc.

The show has expanded since last year to include two main stages, and a substantial increase within the trade show.

Although the growth in scale has the tech community excited, Martin says the biggest surprise is still to come:

"This is a funny way to announce news, but this year at the Cantech Conference, we have confirmation and a signed agreement from the highest profile speaker we have ever had in our company's 24 year conference history. Due to his extraordinarily controversial nature, we are actually not allowed to announce his name to the general public until the show day. Let's just say the attendees are in for a once in a lifetime experience. That is no exaggeration." Bruce Croxon, host of BNN's "The Disrupters" and past star on CBC's Dragons Den will moderate the Q&A.

The show will include full agenda's on each stage throughout the day, one stage focused exclusively on big board TSX companies and the other with handpicked TSX.V listed issuers.

Attendees will see celebrity money manager and trader Mike Wekerle, now a star on CBC's Dragons' Den, legendary portfolio manager Frank Mersch of Front Street Capital and many others. The day will be hosted by BNN anchor and familiar face for Cantech attendees, Michael Hainsworth.

