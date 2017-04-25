Convercent Expands Leadership Team, Appoints Vice President to Lead Global Advisory Services

Tonnis Poppema Brings 15+ Years of Building Business Ethics and Compliance Programs to Convercent

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - Apr 25, 2017) - Convercent, the leading provider of SaaS enterprise ethics and compliance management software, today announced the addition of Tonnis Poppema as its first Vice President, Global Advisory Services. Poppema brings more than 15 years of building ethics and compliance programs for multinational brands and will play an instrumental role in accelerating international growth and expanding Convercent's ethics and compliance advisory offerings. He will be based in Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

"Poppema brings a unique global perspective to ethics and compliance. His extensive knowledge and first-hand experience building successful programs will play a critical role in driving our continued growth and expansion into new markets," said Rachel Gerace, executive vice president, customer success at Convercent.

Poppema has produced world-class ethics and compliance programs for multinational corporations in various industries, including Hasbro, Inc. and Eastman Chemical Company, and has been instrumental in both of those companies achieving recognition by the Ethisphere Institute as a World's Most Ethical Company®. Prior to those roles, Poppema practiced European and international law at several international law firms.

"Joining the global leader for enterprise ethics software is a phenomenal opportunity. I'm looking forward to building upon the current exceptional advisory services and helping create a comprehensive customer experience," said Tonnis Poppema, vice president, global advisory services, Convercent. "Having been a Convercent customer for several years, I have experienced a unique enthusiasm among the Convercent team to continuously innovate and carefully listen to clients' needs and demands."

Poppema joins Convercent during an incredible growth period. The company has increased its customer count significantly, adding Tesla, Mozilla Corporation and Eddie Bauer, LLC to a list that already includes Philip Morris International and Under Armour. In recent weeks, the company also announced Convercent Insights, a new application in the company's Ethics Cloud suite of applications that synthesizes companywide ethics and compliance data to deliver comprehensive metrics of the entire program. The company has grown over 34 percent so far this year and has added 32 new customers.

About Convercent

Convercent is the leading SaaS provider of ethics and compliance solutions for the enterprise. Its cloud solution enables global enterprises to instill ethics at their core of their company by enabling them to implement, measure and manage modern compliance programs. Its organic suite of cloud applications bring efficiency and an intuitive user experience to risks, cases, disclosures, training and policies. With hundreds of customers in more than 130 countries -- including Airbnb, Dolby Laboratories, LinkedIn, Alamo Group, Baxter, McGraw-Hill Education, and Philip Morris International -- Convercent's award-winning GRC solution enables organizations in all industries to build a foundation of ethics and safeguard their financial and reputational health in the process. Convercent is based in Denver, Colorado and backed by Sapphire Ventures, Tola Capital, Azure Capital, Mantucket Capital and Rho Capital Partners.