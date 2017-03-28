Convercent Releases Insights To Drive Ethics & Compliance Success Through Data

Ethics & Compliance Leaders Now Have Unprecedented Views To Proactively Manage Programs

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - Mar 28, 2017) - Convercent, the leading provider of SaaS enterprise ethics and compliance management software, today announced the release of Convercent Insights, a new application in Convercent's Ethics Cloud suite of applications. Insights synthesizes company-wide ethics and compliance data from the Convercent Cloud to deliver comprehensive metrics of the entire program. This consolidated view means Chief Ethics and Compliance Officers (CECOs) can identify issues before they escalate, make better, faster decisions, and showcase the success of their program to company leadership.

"Companies with proactive compliance and ethics at their core are more successful in the long run. We built Convercent Insights to enable that proactivity at an unmatched level for even the most complex global enterprises," said Patrick Quinlan, CEO and founder of Convercent. "Access to real-time, predictive data insights hasn't been possible in compliance until now. In today's increasingly punitive environment, this release means companies can stay a step ahead, plus weave ethics into daily operations and showcase just how important compliance is to the continued success of the organization."

Insights eliminates the need for time consuming data extracts and merges to make sense of your data. The technology synthesizes disparate threads of information and data into industry best practice dashboards and visualizations. This gives users a clear, dynamic picture of ethics and compliance over time and goes beyond surface-level metrics to delve into root cause analysis, regional heat map comparisons, and more.

"Convercent Insights will allow us to quickly identify employment trends in our stores across the country by region," said James Vitrano, General Counsel and Vice President Global Franchise DevOps at Ruby Tuesday. "This will enable us to ensure we are not only listening to our invaluable team members, but will enable us to proactively enhance our employment environment and ultimately our guests' experience."

Dashboards to understand human behavior

Quickly and visually review substantiated violations and identify outliers through regional heat maps and other filters

Identify behavioral factors influencing issues, such as bribery or harassment, and drill-down to individual cases for root cause analysis

Conduct meaningful analysis and risk assessment across thousands of issues and conflict of issue disclosures

Dashboards to measure program effectiveness

Review case open and close cycle times, case volumes and investigative performance

Demonstrate how policy and training programs correlate to and affect reported issues

Automate distribution of dashboards to your CEO and board on the metrics that matter

About Convercent

Convercent is the leading SaaS provider of ethics and compliance solutions for the enterprise. Its cloud solution enables global enterprises to instill ethics at their core of their company by enabling them to implement, measure and manage modern compliance programs. Its organic suite of cloud applications bring efficiency and an intuitive user experience to risks, cases, disclosures, training and policies. With hundreds of customers in more than 130 countries -- including Airbnb, Dolby Laboratories, LinkedIn, Alamo Group, Baxter, McGraw-Hill Education, and Philip Morris International -- Convercent's award-winning GRC solution enables organizations in all industries to build a foundation of ethics and safeguard their financial and reputational health in the process. Convercent is based in Denver, Colorado and backed by Sapphire Ventures, Tola Capital, Azure Capital, Mantucket Capital and Rho Capital Partners.