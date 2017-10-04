Convercent Releases Mobile Texting Capabilities for Industry-Leading Helpline

Leader in Ethics and Compliance Software Adds SMS Intake to Convercent Helpline to Reduce Barriers to Ethical Reporting Worldwide

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - Oct 4, 2017) - Convercent, the leading provider of ethics and compliance software, today announced new innovations to reduce barriers often found with ethical reporting. Convercent Helpline now features mobile texting intake to give all employees an opportunity to speak up. It is yet another evolution of Convercent's Ethics Cloud communications platform that includes email, web and telephony.

Text messages reach nearly twice as many people as any other mobile medium, according to data from Ericsson's 2017 Mobility Report. By tapping into the most widely used communication channel in the world, Convercent Helpline transcends the technological, geographical, and societal barriers of traditional web and phone-based reporting. Used in 28 countries and growing, Convercent Helpline offers employees a simple way to ask questions and report ethical concerns no matter where they are.

Employee engagement is critical at a time when ethics and values have become pivotal for long-term business success. However, today's global workforce is also increasingly diverse -- a single company can include full-time and hourly employees spanning multiple countries, generations, languages, cultural norms, and varying degrees of internet access. In developing countries specifically, mobile phones are the main source of connectivity. According to a 2016 World Bank report, the poorest households in the world are more likely to have mobile access than toilets or clean water.

"Engaged employees are paramount to creating ethical companies. Global business leaders are responsible for driving ethics to the center of their organizations, but they can only do so if they are hearing from and interacting with every stakeholder from investors, to daily employees, to thousands of third party partners," said Philip Winterburn, chief product officer at Convercent. "By expanding Convercent Helpline with mobile texting, every stakeholder, employee and supplier with a mobile phone now has a new, highly accessible channel for speaking up and engaging around ethics."

Convercent offers anyone with mobile texting capability direct access to the Convercent Helpline. Key new features include:

Anonymity & Instant Response: Employees have the option to remain anonymous when texting reports, questions and concerns. Reports are automatically logged in Convercent Case Manager and employees get an instant confirmation of receipt.





Employees have the option to remain anonymous when texting reports, questions and concerns. Reports are automatically logged in Convercent Case Manager and employees get an instant confirmation of receipt. Critical Information Capture: Average helpline intake calls last 14 minutes. SMS intake through Convercent Helpline allows employees to report issues more quickly following an incident and respond to simple, automated questions to capture the most critical information within seconds.





Average helpline intake calls last 14 minutes. SMS intake through Convercent Helpline allows employees to report issues more quickly following an incident and respond to simple, automated questions to capture the most critical information within seconds. Accountability & Real-time Tracking: Employees get an access number and password for any report submitted through SMS. This gives them ability to track progress on the incident over time and increases trust that employers are listening.





"Convercent Helpline gives our teammates the ability to easily and confidentially make a claim with what they feel most comfortable with: texting," said Amy Much, senior director and counsel at Under Armour. "Our teammates operate in vastly differing environments and time zones. Two-way communication is a necessary ingredient for a successful ethics and compliance program, and this goes a long way in helping us achieve that success."

To learn more about Convercent Helpline, contact Convercent's team at convercent.com/contact.

About Convercent

As a leading global provider of ethics and compliance software, Convercent weaves ethics and values into everyday operations at some of the world's largest and most admired companies. Its Ethics Cloud Platform, which includes a suite of applications including Convercent Insights, Convercent Helpline, Convercent Campaigns, Convercent Disclosures and Convercent Third Party, leverages a global dataset to deliver business leaders the insights required to make proactive, informed decisions about their company's ethical health. Companies use Convercent to engage with employees, understand organizational risk and create opportunities for stronger, sustained business performance.

Convercent has over 600 global customers including Microsoft, Tesla, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, Capgemini and Under Armour. Customers span all industries, regions and sizes and represent a growing breed of business leaders who care deeply about driving ethics to the center of their organizations. Convercent is based in Denver, CO, with an international office in London. The company is backed by Sapphire Ventures, Tola Capital and Azure Capital Partners.