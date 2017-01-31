Conversica Delivers Major Upgrades to AI-powered Business Conversations

Enhancements Include Greater AI Scalability and Performance, Enhanced User Experience and New AI Assistants

FOSTER CITY, CA--(Marketwired - January 31, 2017) - Conversica, the leader in artificial intelligence-powered business conversations, today announced significant enhancements to its flagship product, the Conversica® AI Sales Assistant. Conversica leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to automate routine business conversations like contacting and qualifying sales leads, freeing up human salespeople to close more deals. The company recently announced that it secured $34 million in an oversubscribed Series B funding round.

The upgrades to the Conversica platform were made with customer requests in mind and encompass an enhanced Natural Language Processing engine for improved conversational accuracy and maximum scalability, new time recognition intelligence and automated FAQ response capabilities, and a completely redesigned and streamlined user experience. These enhancements follow the company's previous announcement of its latest AI assistant, powering the service departments of automotive dealerships.

The Conversica conversational AI platform is built upon a proprietary future-proof architecture, that combines Machine Learning (ML) with three kinds of artificial intelligence: Natural Language Generation (NLG) to create customized, helpful and humanlike messages at scale; Natural Language Processing (NLP) to understand incoming messages; and an Inference Engine for decision making. An extensive 3rd party integration framework connects Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems and Marketing Automation systems to deliver a complete lead engagement solution for customers in both B2C and B2B industries. The solution leverages learnings from over 200 million human sales interactions over seven years to autonomously read, understand and respond to incoming messages within minutes, thereby maximizing lead engagement while keeping the human sales team updated every step of the way.

"There is no doubt that Conversica is making a big difference in how our company converts prospects into closed sales," commented Kathryn Morrill, Inside Sales & Marketing Manager at Coolfront Technologies. "Conversica helps ensure that our leads are followed up and get the attention they deserve. Then when the customer is ready to buy, the Conversica solution makes an immediate handoff to our human salespeople. This makes our sales teams -- and our entire sales process -- much more effective. And that means we're selling more software."

Conversica's deep market expertise in AI technology and sales and marketing processes, along with keen responsiveness to customer requests, are the basis for the delivery of numerous enhancements to the platform, including:

"Generation 3" Enhanced AI - Additional flexibility, functionality and processing power to support the needs of large, global customers with a high message volume, as well as to handle a wider variety of conversational scenarios.

- Conversica technology integrates with more than 45 customer CRM, marketing automation and lead management systems, including solutions from Salesforce, Marketo, Oracle, HubSpot and Velocify. New capabilities enable tighter integration with current partners and open the door to an expanded cadre of new ones. Automated FAQ - Improved AI capabilities that can interpret customer intent and respond to common questions without disturbing a human, freeing up even more time by handling routine requests.

- With a modern, streamlined user interface, salespeople and managers find the right information more quickly to assess how well their AI Assistant is working on their behalf. Customizable tools and controls facilitate and expedite account management tasks, while more flexible reporting options enable users to drill down on specific details as needed for a custom view of their sales assistant implementation. Timeline Intelligence - By recognizing how time influences conversation flow, Conversica's AI maximizes lead engagement while minimizing potential for lead frustration. These new capabilities elegantly enable the Conversica solution to read and appropriately act upon timing-related customer responses, such as out-of-office messages or responses such as "please reach out to me again in three weeks."

- At the critical point of hand-off from the AI Assistant to the salesperson, enhanced email, SMS/text and CRM alerts deliver just the right information and context for prompt and seamless follow-up. Users can tailor when and how they are alerted and can easily provide feedback to the AI to enhance machine learning and improve future interactions. AI Automotive Service Assistant - Introduced mid-year, the new AI Automotive Service Assistant addresses the specific needs of dealership fixed operations departments that are continually striving to strengthen their customer relationships and boost lifetime value. The assistant follows up on inbound requests and proactively reaches out when service appointments are due based on service intervals, recall notices and previously postponed service needs.

These enhancements will serve Conversica's more than 1,000 customers and 16,000+ active users in a variety of global industries, including technology, automotive, higher education, finance, insurance, real estate and hospitality. Customers including Fortune 500 companies such as IBM and Epson, high-growth companies such as Talend and Cake (a Sysco company) and modern small businesses such as SelectQuote and Coolfront, trust Conversica to successfully interact with their customers and ensure that every lead is followed up.

"With the knowledge garnered from millions of human-to-AI customer conversations over seven years, we continue to improve our product with each release," commented Conversica CEO Alex Terry. "This is why Conversica is so valuable to the Sales and Marketing organizations that we serve and why the company has such substantial market momentum, including our current Series B funding round. We're laser-focused on empowering sales teams to become more efficient and concentrate on high-value activities."

About Conversica

Conversica is the leader in AI-powered business conversations and the only provider of AI-driven lead engagement software for marketing and sales organizations. The flagship Conversica® AI Sales Assistant helps companies find and secure customers more quickly and efficiently by automatically contacting, engaging, qualifying and following up with leads via natural, two-way email conversations. Conversica is used by more than 16,000 salespeople worldwide to optimize sales team productivity. Recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor, Conversica is a portfolio company of Providence Strategic Growth, Kennet Partners and Toba Capital and is headquartered in Foster City, Calif.

To learn more, visit conversica.com and follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/31/11G128891/Images/New_New_Dashboard_-_Overview-3061c0c419a68854aad0cded802e42d8.jpg