Conversica Wins 2017 Distinguished Marketing Award for Applying AI to Automotive Dealership Fixed Operations

FOSTER CITY, CA--(Marketwired - January 30, 2017) - Conversica, the leader in artificial intelligence (AI) powered business conversations and the only provider of AI-based lead engagement software for automotive dealers, was awarded the Automotive Website Award (AWA) for automating Fixed Operations processes by PCG Companies at the 2017 National Automotive Dealers Association (NADA) Convention and Exposition.

"Today's dealers recognize the value of building lifelong relationships with their customers, and that means delivering a great user experience not only in the showroom but also in the Service Drive," said Brian Pasch, Founder of PCG Companies. "With this award, we are recognizing the success Conversica has achieved in equipping Fixed Ops departments with an automated assistant that tirelessly follows up with every customer, before and after their service visit. Conversica now provides a unique solution that improves the entire lifecycle of the sales process, from initial purchase to service to subsequent purchases, and builds a long-lasting relationship between dealer and customer."

Over 800 dealers already depend upon Conversica's AI sales assistant -- a prior AWA award-winner -- to automatically reach out and qualify every new lead 24x7, verify contact information, collect purchase requirements and even help set showroom visits. This year's award recognizes Conversica's newest AI assistant, built just for the Service department and introduced in 2016, which works politely yet persistently to help dealerships:

Engage service leads in real time as they arrive through the dealer website

Encourage new car buyers to make their first service appointment

Engage new car buyers who have never scheduled a service

Reengage customers who have been in for service but not returned

Follow up after service appointments to gauge customer satisfaction and identify areas for improvement

"We are thrilled to receive another AWA award, and thank PCG for highlighting the importance of excellent customer engagement in the dealership service department," said Alex Terry, CEO of Conversica. "Contacting and engaging service customers takes time, effort and close monitoring, and that's just not possible for the typical service department when there are hundreds or thousands of customers to delight each month. Not surprisingly, profitable service opportunities fall through the cracks. Now, however, dealers can leave that engagement process to Conversica, freeing their Fixed Ops teams to do what they do best -- provide excellent service."

Started in 2008, the Automotive Website Awards recognize the best vendors in automotive digital marketing and are a benchmark in the industry for innovative products in technology, design, search marketing and social media. For more information about the 2017 Automotive Website Awards winners, visit http://awa.autos/winners/2017-awa-winners/.

Conversica is the leader in AI-powered business conversations and the only provider of AI-driven lead engagement software for marketing and sales organizations. The flagship Conversica® AI Sales Assistant helps companies find and secure customers more quickly and efficiently by automatically contacting, engaging, qualifying and following up with leads via natural, two-way email conversations. Conversica is used by more than 16,000 salespeople worldwide to optimize sales team productivity. Recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor, Conversica is a portfolio company of Providence Strategic Growth, Kennet Partners and Toba Capital and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

To learn more, visit conversica.com

