Conversion Right of Valener Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series A, Possible Subject to Certain Conditions

Following the August 8, 2017 decision of the Board of directors of Valener Inc. ("Valener" or the "Corporation") (TSX:VNR), Valener reiterated today that it does not intend to exercise its right to redeem all or any part of the currently outstanding Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series A of the Corporation ("Series A shares") (TSX:VNR.PR.A) on October 15, 2017. There are currently 4,000,000 Series A shares outstanding.

As a result, subject to certain conditions, the holders of the Series A shares have the right to convert all or part of their Series A shares, on a one-for-one basis, into Cumulative Floating Rate Preferred Shares, Series B of the Corporation ("Series B shares") (TSX:VNR.PR.B) on October 15, 2017 (the "Conversion Date"). A formal notice of the right to convert Series A Shares into Series B Shares will be sent to the registered holders of the Series A Shares, subject to certain conditions.

Holders who do not exercise their right to convert their Series A shares into Series B shares will continue to hold their Series A shares and will have the opportunity to convert their shares again on October 15, 2022, and every five years thereafter as long as the shares remain outstanding.

The above conversion right is subject to the following conditions:

if the Corporation determines that there would be less than 1,000,000 Series B shares outstanding after the Conversion Date, then holders of Series A shares will not be entitled to convert their shares into Series B shares, and alternatively



if the Corporation determines that there would remain outstanding less than 1,000,000 Series A shares after the Conversion Date, then all remaining Series A shares will automatically be converted into Series B shares on a one-for-one basis on the Conversion Date.

In either case, the Corporation will give written notice to that effect to any registered holders affected by the preceding condition no later than October 6, 2017.

The dividend rate applicable for the Series A shares for the five-year period from and including October 15, 2017 and ending on and excluding October 15, 2022, and the dividend rate applicable to the Series B shares for the 3-month period from and including October 15, 2017 and ending on and excluding January 15, 2018, are respectively 4.62% and 3.71%.

Beneficial owners of Series A shares who wish to exercise their conversion right should communicate with their broker or other nominee to obtain instructions for exercising such right during the conversion period, which runs from September 15, 2017 until 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time) on September 29, 2017.

According to the conditions of the Series A and Series B Shares, Valener may redeem the Series A Shares, in whole or in part, on October 15, 2022 and on October 15 every five years thereafter for $25.00 per share plus declared and unpaid dividends and may redeem the Series B Shares, in whole or in part, after October 15, 2017 for $25.50 per share plus declared and unpaid dividends, unless such Series B Shares are redeemed on October 15, 2022 or on October 15 every five years thereafter, in which case the redemption price will be $25.00 per share plus declared and unpaid dividends.

The Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") has conditionally approved the listing of the Series B shares effective upon conversion. Listing of the Series B shares is subject to the Corporation fulfilling all the listing requirements of the TSX and upon approval, the Series B shares will be listed on the TSX under the trading symbol VNR.PR.B.

The Series A and Series B shares have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws. The Series A and the Series B shares may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America for the account or benefit of U.S. persons. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy such securities in the United States.

For more information on the terms and risks associated with an investment in the Series A and the Series B shares, please see the Corporation's prospectus dated May 30, 2012 which is available on www.sedar.com.

Overview of Valener

Valener is a public company held entirely by its shareholders and serves as the investment vehicle in Gaz Métro. Through its investment in Gaz Métro, Valener offers its shareholders a solid investment in a diversified and largely regulated energy portfolio in Québec and Vermont. As a strategic partner, Valener, on the one hand, contributes to Gaz Métro's growth, and on the other, invests in wind power production in Québec alongside Gaz Métro. Valener favours energy sources and uses that are innovative, clean, competitive and profitable. Valener's common shares and preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the "VNR" symbol for common shares and under the "VNR.PR.A" symbol for Series A preferred shares. www.valener.com.