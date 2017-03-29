Converting Technology Adds Production Equipment to Support Growing Demand for Custom Pre-opened Bags on a Roll and Poly Mailers for Automatic Baggers

SAN RAFAEL, CA--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - PAC Machinery, a leader in the heat sealing and flexible packaging industry, announced today that they have completed the installation of additional bag-making capital equipment at their Converting Technology division in Milwaukee WI. Converting Technology General Manager, Greg Quinn said: "Our objective in investing in the new bag fabrication equipment is to accommodate the fast-growing demand for custom pre-opened bags on a roll and bags in a box used in mail order fulfillment packaging. Over the past two years, our new capital equipment program has boosted capacity by approximately 67%. As with all of our converting equipment, the new machines are engineered to make bags on a roll that are fully compatible with automatic baggers from Automated Packaging Systems®, and Sharp Packaging Systems®, as well as Rollbag™ brand automatic baggers from Clamco, a PAC Machinery company. "With the rapid adoption of online commerce, the demand for durable, mail order fulfillment packaging has grown exponentially," added Quinn.

Proprietary manufacturing solution

The new, bespoke bag-making machines were designed and built by Converting Technology in conjunction with Berea, Ohio-based equipment manufacturer Clamco. "Choosing to buy or build is often a tough decision to make, but since we found no stock bag fabrication equipment that totally met our requirements, the choice was academic. We had the engineering and manufacturing bandwidth to make our own custom machines, so that is what we decided to do," continued Greg Quinn. The new, larger manufacturing equipment will enable Converting Technology to stay ahead of the steadily increasing demand for order fulfillment packaging in general. To support increased bag fabrication capacity, additional printing equipment has been installed as well.

About PAC Machinery

PAC Machinery is a privately held company headquartered in San Rafael, California. The company manu­factures equipment and materials that are used in the flexible packaging industry. Products include heat sealing equipment, vacuum sealers, automatic baggers, pre-opened bags on a roll, and shrink packaging systems. The company has had its roots in the packaging industry since the early 1950's, and now designs, manufactures and markets products through its family of companies: Packaging Aids, Vertrod, Clamco, Rollbag Systems, PacMed and Converting Technology. PAC Machinery is the exclusive, North American distributor for Audion bag sealers. Manufacturing facilities are located in San Rafael, CA; Berea, OH; and Menomonee Falls, WI. Contact PAC Machinery at 25 Tiburon Street, San Rafael, CA 94901. Telephone (415) 454-4868. Email bobg@pacmachinery.com

http://www.pacmachinery.com

http://www.pacmachinery.com/convertingtech

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/28/11G134330/Images/bag_production_V1-a7bd0d814d028a84b4367ae5cab1182e.jpg