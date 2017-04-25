Converting Technology, Manufacturer of Pre-Opened Bags on a Roll for Automatic Baggers, Celebrates Move to Expanded Facility in Milwaukee, WI

New location effectively doubles manufacturing capacity and adds needed sales, demonstration and administrative facilities

SAN RAFAEL, CA--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - PAC Machinery, a leader in the heat sealing and flexible packaging industry, announced today that they have completed their move to expanded manufacturing, administrative and sales facilities for their Converting Technology division now located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

New location doubles space

Mr. Greg Quinn, General Manager of Converting Technology commented: "Our new 72,000 square foot facility will enable us to make a number of changes that will facilitate growth. We are now able to more effectively house our new converting and printing equipment. The net effect of the expansion is that we will gain approximately 50% more capacity immediately. In addition, it will enable us to inventory more raw materials so we can trim production schedules significantly. Planning for growth, the new building will accommodate additional converting equipment as well as an additional high-speed, multi-color printing press in the future. As always, we are focusing our efforts on meeting our customers growing demands."

In addition to manufacturing capacity, the new facility will feature an expanded demo room where sales and technical personnel will be able to meet with customers and demonstrate how the finished bags on a roll will perform on Rollbag™ automatic baggers, as well as many other PAC Machinery packaging solutions. The new showroom is equipped to conduct LiveDemo™ events, whereby customers may enjoy a real-time product demonstration -- from any location -- over the internet.

Room for innovation in sales as well as manufacturing

"The move enabled us to rethink our facilities layout as well," added Quinn. "We now organize our production areas in 'work cells' where all the machines, fixtures and materials are grouped in a configuration that lends to improved efficiency and productivity," according to Quinn. With its central location in Wisconsin, Converting Technology, (a member of the PAC Machinery family of companyies), has been identified by management as a prime location to support growth. Key sales staff including National Sales Manager, Mr. Matt Cmeyla and Regional Sales Managers Liz Lent and Alan Vespo will now join Mr. Quinn and VP of Sales, Mr. Joseph Wieske at the new Milwaukee location.

About PAC Machinery

PAC Machinery is a privately held company headquartered in San Rafael, California. The company manufactures equipment and materials that are used in the flexible packaging industry. Products include impulse heat sealers, sealing equipment, vacuum sealers, flow wrappers, automatic baggers, pre-opened bags on a roll, and shrink packaging systems. The company has had its roots in the packaging industry since the early 1950's, and now designs, manufactures and markets products through its family of companies: Packaging Aids, Vertrod, Clamco, Rollbag Systems, PacMed and Converting Technology. PAC Machinery is the exclusive, North American distributor for Audion bag sealers. Manufacturing facilities are located in San Rafael, CA; Berea, OH; and Milwaukee, WI. Contact PAC Machinery at 25 Tiburon Street, San Rafael, CA 94901. Telephone 1-234-222-1000. Email bobg@pacmachinery.com www.pacmachinery.com

