Converting Technology to Double Capacity at New, Milwaukee, WI Facility

MILWAUKEE, WI--(Marketwired - January 27, 2017) - PAC Machinery, a leader in the heat sealing and flexible packaging industry revealed today that the company has completed plans for relocating their Converting Technology plant to a 72,000 square foot facility located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The new Converting Technology plant will enable the company to add converting and printing capacity. Converting Technology manufactures Rollbag™ brand pre-opened bags on a roll for automatic baggers, co-extruded poly bags for the mail order fulfillment industry, poly tubing, and specialty films. Greg Quinn, General Manager of Converting Technology, commented: "As we have outgrown our current manufacturing plant, our relocation is a planned opportunity for growth, innovation, and development. The move strengthens our commitment to meet or exceed our customer's requirements."

Job opportunities will benefit the community

It is anticipated that doubling the manufacturing capacity, Converting Technology will create a number of good jobs that will benefit the Milwaukee community. New employees will join a team of experienced personnel who will work at the new location. The expanded facility is in close proximity to the original plant in Menomonee Falls, WI adding little to the commute. Converting Technology management believes a number of jobs will be created as the enterprise plans for growth. The company anticipates new jobs in the following areas: Customer Service, Sales, Engineering, and Manufacturing.

Larger facility impacts key customer needs

Converting Technology's growth is attributed to quick turnaround times, high quality products and strong customer support. This new location will allow Converting Technology to increase all of these metrics. Added resources in equipment and personnel will drive these improvements along with improved work flow in production operations. The expansion is expected to shorten turnaround times for custom products, including pre-opened bags on a roll, while delivering the quality and support customers have come to expect.

About PAC Machinery

PAC Machinery is a privately held company headquartered in San Rafael, California. The company manufactures equipment and materials that are used in the flexible packaging industry. Products include bag sealers, vacuum sealers, shrink packaging systems, automatic baggers, and pre-opened bags on a roll. The company has had its roots in the packaging industry since the early 1950's, and now designs, manufactures and markets products through its family of companies: Packaging Aids, Vertrod, Clamco, Rollbag Systems, and Converting Technology. PAC Machinery is the exclusive, North American distributor for Audion Elektro bag sealers.

Manufacturing facilities are located in San Rafael, CA; Berea, OH; and Menomonee Falls, WI. Contact PAC Machinery at 25 Tiburon Street, San Rafael, CA 94901. Telephone (415) 454-4868. www.pacmachinery.com

More about Converting Technology at: http://www.pacmachinery.com/convertingtech

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/26/11G128558/Images/CTI_logo-38901aa52225a7d580c11bd87dd256a8.jpg