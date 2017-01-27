News Room
Convictions under the Fisheries Act, Gaspe

QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 27, 2017) - Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Quebec Region, has released a list of fishers fined in December, 2016, for various offences under the Fisheries Act.

The fines imposed on the offenders total $6,350. The offenders are:

Offender Offence Species Fine Date of conviction
Martial Leblanc
(Saint-Omer)		 Harvesting shellfish in a closed area. Violation of the regulation prohibiting the fishing of clams more than one half hour after sunset. shellfish and clam $600 2016-12-09
Bruno Savoie
(Nouvelle)		 Harvesting shellfish in a closed area. Violation of the regulation prohibiting the fishing of clams more than one half hour after sunset. shellfish and clam $600 +
confiscation of seized items.		 2016-12-09
Nelson Arsenault
(Lac-Mégantic)		 Harvesting shellfish in a closed area. shellfish $300 + confiscation of seized items. 2016-12-07
Stéphane Grenier
(Hope Town)		 Illegal holding of lobsters in retaining ponds without a permit. lobster $750 + + forfeiture of seized items + forfeiture of seized lobsters valued at $750.01. 2016-12-07
Nicolas Morin
(New Richmond)		 Harvesting shellfish in a closed area. shellfish $300 + confiscation of seized items. 2016-12-07
Isabelle Paulin
(Saint-Elzéar)		 Harvesting shellfish in a closed area.
Possession of clams smaller than the permitted size of 51 mm.		 shellfish $600 +
confiscation of seized items.		 2016-12-07
Stevens Roussy
(Gascons)		 Possession of mackerel smaller than the permitted size of 26.3 cm. mackerel $1,500 $ + forfeiture of seized mackerel. 2016-12-07
Jean-Charles Arsenault
(Bonaventure)		 Harvesting shellfish in a closed area. shellfish $300 + confiscation of seized items. 2016-12-06
Jean-Marc Gallagher
(Saint-Siméon)		 Harvesting shellfish in a closed area. shellfish $300 + confiscation of seized items. 2016-12-06
Gilbert Poirier
(Saint-Elzéar)		 Harvesting shellfish in a closed area. shellfish $300 + confiscation of seized items. 2016-12-06
Ghislain Roberge
(Bonaventure)		 Harvesting shellfish in a closed area. shellfish $800 + forfeiture of seized items + prohibited from fishing and/or going onto the flats for a period of two years. 2016-12-06

Fisheries and Oceans Canada encourages the public to report poaching incidents by using the online form or calling 1-800-463-9057. All reports are confidential.

The Government of Canada is committed to safeguarding the long-term health and productivity of Canada's fisheries resources, and the habitat that supports them, for generations to come. Fisheries and Oceans Canada has a mandate to protect and conserve marine resources and to prosecute offenders under the Fisheries Act. It ensures and promotes compliance with the Act and other laws and regulations through a combination of land, air, and sea patrols, as well education and awareness activities.

