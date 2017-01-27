Convictions under the Fisheries Act, Gaspe

January 27, 2017 10:37 ET
QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 27, 2017) - Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Quebec Region, has released a list of fishers fined in December, 2016, for various offences under the Fisheries Act.
The fines imposed on the offenders total $6,350. The offenders are:
Fisheries and Oceans Canada encourages the public to report poaching incidents by using the online form or calling 1-800-463-9057. All reports are confidential.
The Government of Canada is committed to safeguarding the long-term health and productivity of Canada's fisheries resources, and the habitat that supports them, for generations to come. Fisheries and Oceans Canada has a mandate to protect and conserve marine resources and to prosecute offenders under the Fisheries Act. It ensures and promotes compliance with the Act and other laws and regulations through a combination of land, air, and sea patrols, as well education and awareness activities.
Follow us on Twitter! http://twitter.com/DFO_CCG_Quebec
Regional Communications BranchFisheries and Oceans CanadaQuebec Regionmedia.qc@dfo-mpo.gc.ca418-648-5474
See all RSS Newsfeeds