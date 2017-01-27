Convictions under the Fisheries Act, Gaspe

QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 27, 2017) - Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Quebec Region, has released a list of fishers fined in December, 2016, for various offences under the Fisheries Act.

The fines imposed on the offenders total $6,350. The offenders are:

Offender Offence Species Fine Date of conviction Martial Leblanc

(Saint-Omer) Harvesting shellfish in a closed area. Violation of the regulation prohibiting the fishing of clams more than one half hour after sunset. shellfish and clam $600 2016-12-09 Bruno Savoie

(Nouvelle) Harvesting shellfish in a closed area. Violation of the regulation prohibiting the fishing of clams more than one half hour after sunset. shellfish and clam $600 +

confiscation of seized items. 2016-12-09 Nelson Arsenault

(Lac-Mégantic) Harvesting shellfish in a closed area. shellfish $300 + confiscation of seized items. 2016-12-07 Stéphane Grenier

(Hope Town) Illegal holding of lobsters in retaining ponds without a permit. lobster $750 + + forfeiture of seized items + forfeiture of seized lobsters valued at $750.01. 2016-12-07 Nicolas Morin

(New Richmond) Harvesting shellfish in a closed area. shellfish $300 + confiscation of seized items. 2016-12-07 Isabelle Paulin

(Saint-Elzéar) Harvesting shellfish in a closed area.

Possession of clams smaller than the permitted size of 51 mm. shellfish $600 +

confiscation of seized items. 2016-12-07 Stevens Roussy

(Gascons) Possession of mackerel smaller than the permitted size of 26.3 cm. mackerel $1,500 $ + forfeiture of seized mackerel. 2016-12-07 Jean-Charles Arsenault

(Bonaventure) Harvesting shellfish in a closed area. shellfish $300 + confiscation of seized items. 2016-12-06 Jean-Marc Gallagher

(Saint-Siméon) Harvesting shellfish in a closed area. shellfish $300 + confiscation of seized items. 2016-12-06 Gilbert Poirier

(Saint-Elzéar) Harvesting shellfish in a closed area. shellfish $300 + confiscation of seized items. 2016-12-06 Ghislain Roberge

(Bonaventure) Harvesting shellfish in a closed area. shellfish $800 + forfeiture of seized items + prohibited from fishing and/or going onto the flats for a period of two years. 2016-12-06

Fisheries and Oceans Canada encourages the public to report poaching incidents by using the online form or calling 1-800-463-9057. All reports are confidential.

The Government of Canada is committed to safeguarding the long-term health and productivity of Canada's fisheries resources, and the habitat that supports them, for generations to come. Fisheries and Oceans Canada has a mandate to protect and conserve marine resources and to prosecute offenders under the Fisheries Act. It ensures and promotes compliance with the Act and other laws and regulations through a combination of land, air, and sea patrols, as well education and awareness activities.

