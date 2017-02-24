Convictions Under the Fisheries Act, Gaspe-Lower St. Lawrence

QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 24, 2017) - Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Quebec Region, has released a list of fishers fined in recent months for various offences under the Fisheries Act.

The fines imposed on the offenders total $19,435. The offenders are:

Offender Offence Species Fine Date of conviction Stevens Annett (Châteauguay) Lobster fishing without a licence. Lobster fishing during a closed time. lobster $1,500 2017-01-30 Christof Opalka (Mallorytown, On) Lobster fishing without a licence. Lobster fishing during a closed time. lobster $1,500 2017-01-30 Jean-Claude Côté (Rimouski) Clam harvesting in a closed area. clam $300 2016-12-22 Charles Desrosiers (Mont-Louis) Capturing and keeping halibut during recreational groundfish harvesting when this type of fishing was prohibited. halibut $315 2016-12-19 Guy Minville (Mont-Louis) Killing two harbour seals during a personal use hunt. harbour seal $300 2016-12-15 Jean-François Synnett (Sainte-Madeleine-de-la-Rivière-Madeleine) Capturing and keeping cod during recreational groundfish harvesting when this type of fishing was prohibited. cod $510 2016-11-16 Reynald Synnett (Sainte-Madeleine-de-la-Rivière-Madeleine) Capturing and keeping cod during recreational groundfish harvesting when this type of fishing was prohibited. cod $510 2016-11-16 Kevin Vallée (Sainte-Anne-des-Monts) Illegal possession of fish during recreational groundfish harvesting. n/a $300 2016-11-15 Yvon Aubut (Gaspé) Lobster fishing without a licence. Lobster fishing during a closed time. lobster $1,500 2016-11-09 Pierre-Luc Caron (Cloridorme) Landing cod without a dockside observer. cod $5,000 2016-11-09 Wilfrid Dubé (Gaspé) Lobster fishing without a licence. Lobster fishing during a closed time. lobster $1,500 2016-11-09 Judes-René Fournier (Gaspé) Lobster fishing without a licence. Lobster fishing during a closed time. lobster $1,500 2016-11-09 Billy Chicoine (Rivière-au-Renard) Landing crabs without a dockside observer. crab $500 2016-11-07 David Dunn (Rivière-au-Renard) Landing crabs without a dockside observer. crab $500 2016-11-07 Stéphane Dunn (Rivière-au-Renard) Landing crabs without a dockside observer. crab $1,000 2016-11-07 Michel Fougère (Métis-sur-Mer) Possession of snow crab smaller than the permitted size limit. snow crab $300 2016-11-07 Charles-Noël Marceau (Les Méchins) Clam harvesting in a closed area. clam $300 2016-10-28 Jean-Louis Labrie (Sainte-Anne-des-Monts) Possession of snow crab smaller than the permitted size limit. snow crab $1,500 2016-10-24 Guy Émond (Rimouski) Clam harvesting in a closed area. clam $300 2016-10-05 Gilles Bérubé (Rimouski) Possession of clams under the minimum legal size. clam $300 2016-10-05

Fisheries and Oceans Canada encourages the public to report poaching incidents by using the online form or calling 1-800-463-9057. All reports are confidential.

The Government of Canada is committed to safeguarding the long-term health and productivity of Canada's fisheries resources, and the habitat that supports them, for generations to come. Fisheries and Oceans Canada has a mandate to protect and conserve marine resources and to prosecute offenders under the Fisheries Act. It ensures and promotes compliance with the Act and other laws and regulations through a combination of land, air, and sea patrols, as well as education and awareness activities.

