Convictions under the Fisheries Act, Magdalen Islands

QUÉBEC CITY, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 24, 2017) - Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Quebec Region, has released a list of fishers fined in January 2017 for violations of the Fisheries Act.

The fines imposed on the Magdalen Islands offenders total $22,050. The offenders are:

Offender Offence Species Fine Date of conviction Kaven Aucoin Failure to complete tag logbook attached to the lobster fishery licence conditions. lobster $1,000 2017-01-25 Stéphane Aucoin Possession of 52 Atlantic surf clams under the legal size limit of 90 mm. Atlantic surf clams $400 2017-01-25 Mario Bénard Failure to complete lobster fishing logbook. lobster $250 2017-01-25 David Burke Possession of an egg-bearing female lobster. lobster $1,000 2017-01-25 Jeffry Burke Failure to complete the halibut fishing logbook. halibut $250 2017-01-25 Ricky Burke Possession of eight small lobsters under the legal size limit of 83 mm. lobster $1,000 2017-01-25 Ricky Burke Possession of an egg-bearing female lobster. lobster $1,000 2017-01-25 Alan Clarke Possession of three small lobsters under the legal size limit of 83 mm. lobster $800 2017-01-25 Jason Clarke Fishing lobster with two untagged traps. lobster $1,500 2017-01-25 Jason Clarke Failure to complete tag logbook attached to the lobster fishery licence conditions. lobster $1,000 2017-01-25 Jason Clarke Lobster fishing using five traps without escape mechanisms. lobster $1,500 2017-01-25 Albert Cyr Harvesting shellfish in a contaminated area. shellfish $400 2017-01-25 Denis A. Cyr Failure to have licence and licence conditions on board during a groundfish harvesting expedition. groundfish $500 2017-01-25 Denis A. Cyr Possession of 68 small winter flounder under the permitted size of 25 cm. winter flounder $1,000 2017-01-25 Luc Deveau Possession of 32 small rock crabs under the legal size limit of 102 mm. rock crab $1,000 2017-01-25 Luc Deveau Possession of 17 female rock crabs. rock crab $1,000 2017-01-25 Marcel Dickson Failure to complete tag logbook attached to the lobster fishery licence conditions. lobster $1,000 2017-01-25 Bertand Duclos Lobster fishing without a licence and valid conditions. lobster $750 + confiscation of $2,484.30 from the sale of lobsters. 2017-01-25 Alphé Leblanc Possession of 17 small winter flounder under the permitted size of 25 cm. winter flounder $500 2017-01-25 Léon Leblanc Possession of 36 clams under the permitted size of 51 mm. clam $400 2017-01-25 Mathieu Leblanc Possession of 19 Atlantic surf clams under the permitted size of 90 mm. Atlantic surf clams $400 2017-01-25 Yves Molaison Possession of 40 Atlantic surf clams under the permitted size of 90 cm. Atlantic surf clams $400 2017-01-25 Philippe Richard Lobster fishing using traps without escape mechanisms. lobster $500 2017-01-25 Philippe Richard Lobster fishing with untagged traps. lobster $1,000 + a three-day licence suspension. 2017-01-25 Philippe Richard Failure to complete tag logbook attached to the lobster fishery licence conditions. lobster $1,000 2017-01-25 Philippe Richard Lobster fishing with traps more than once per day. lobster $1,000 + a five-day licence suspension. 2017-01-25 Philippe Richard Lobster fishing using more traps than the number authorized in the licence conditions. lobster $1,000 + a five-day licence suspension. 2017-01-25 Donald F. Poirier Failure to properly complete the lobster fishing logbook. lobster $250 2017-01-25 Vincent Turbide Possession of a halibut smaller than the permitted size of 85 cm. halibut $250 2017-01-25

Fisheries and Oceans Canada encourages the public to report poaching incidents by using the online form or calling 1-800-463-9057. All reports are confidential.The Government of Canada is committed to safeguarding the long-term health and productivity of Canada's fisheries resources, and the habitat that supports them, for generations to come. Fisheries and Oceans Canada has a mandate to protect and conserve marine resources and to prosecute offenders under the Fisheries Act. It ensures and promotes compliance with the Act and other laws and regulations through a combination of land, air, and sea patrols, as well as education and awareness activities.

