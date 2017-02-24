Convictions Under The Fisheries Act, North Shore

QUÉBEC CITY, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 24, 2017) - Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Quebec Region, has released a list of fishers fined in recent months for various offences under the Fisheries Act.

The fines imposed on the offenders total $7,000. The offenders are:

Offender Offence Species Fine Date of conviction Olivier Bouchard (Laterrière) Crab fishing without a licence. crab $200 2017-01-13 Sébastien Bouchard(Jonquière) Crab fishing without a licence. crab $200 2017-01-13 Patrick Gagnon(Baie-Comeau) Whelk fishing without a licence. whelk $300 2016-11-28 Robin Jean(Portneuf-sur-Mer) Clam harvesting in a closed area. clam $500 2016-11-28 Jean-Marc Ouelette(Longue-Rive) Whelk fishing without a licence. whelk $300 2016-11-28 Isabelle Morneau(Baie-Comeau) Whelk fishing without a licence. whelk $300 2016-11-28 Bertrand Desbois(Sainte-Thérèse-de-Gaspé) Giving another person permission to use one's shrimp fishing licence. shrimp $2,000 2016-11-15 Gino Gauthier(Chute-aux-Outardes) Exceeding the daily quota for clam harvesting. clam $300 2016-11-15 Aurèle Cauchon(Alma) Recreational groundfish harvesting during a closed time. groundfish $300 2016-10-26 Denise Gervais-Cauchon(Alma) Recreational groundfish harvesting during a closed time. groundfish $300 2016-10-26 Patrice Pelletier(Chute-aux-Outardes) Providing clam fishing documents containing false or misleading information. clam $1,500 2016-10-20 Mario Simard(Saint-Fulgence) Recreational groundfish harvesting during a closed time. groundfish $400 2016-10-26 Jean-Denis Tremblay(Saint-Fulgence) Recreational groundfish harvesting during a closed time. groundfish $400 2016-10-26

Fisheries and Oceans Canada encourages the public to report poaching incidents by using the online form or calling 1-800-463-9057. All reports are confidential. The Government of Canada is committed to safeguarding the long-term health and productivity of Canada's fisheries resources, and the habitat that supports them, for generations to come. Fisheries and Oceans Canada has a mandate to protect and conserve marine resources and to prosecute offenders under the Fisheries Act. It ensures and promotes compliance with the Act and other laws and regulations through a combination of land, air, and sea patrols, as well as education and awareness activities.

