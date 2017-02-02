Cool Technologies Premieres Mobile Generation System at the Detroit Auto Show

First Public Demonstration of the Innovative Technology

TAMPA, FL--(Marketwired - Feb 2, 2017) - Cool Technologies, Inc. ( OTCQB : WARM), an innovator in mobile power generation, energy efficiency, and heat removal technologies premiered its 30 kVA Mobile Generation (MG) system to media and automotive industry professionals at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit on January 9-12, 2017.

The full scope of the MG system retrofitted onto a Ford F350 was demonstrated for four days: every capability, every benefit, every unique element. Participants were able to inspect start-up procedures, system operation, shut down and normal driving mode. Todd Rio, Vice President of Engineering & Project Management for Craftsmen Industries, noted, "MG technology should change how portable power is used in the utility and construction industries. I believe it could have a much larger impact on the entire portable power industry."

The simple intuitive design of the Human Machine Interface, with its interactive checklists and safety features, also drew high praise from many of the attendees.

Most importantly, whenever an electric vehicle or vehicles needed Level II charging at the Delphi Automotive Test Track, the MG was there. "Our mobile charging solution addresses range anxiety for EV owners and renters," added Chief Executive Officer Timothy Hassett. "Combine the on-call, go anywhere mobility with its telematics and associated Internet of Things capability and users or even their vehicles will be able to request a charge when needed."

Later this year, the company intends to offer a Level III DC mobile fast charger with its under-chassis technology.

A video of the operational and safety procedures of the MG system can be found on the company's website (http://www.cooltechnologiesinc.com) as well as a blog detailing how interested customers can pre-order the system.

About Cool Technologies, Inc.

Cool Technologies is an intellectual property and product development company commercializing patented thermal dispersion technology across multiple platforms. The Company has additional patents-pending for various OEM applications of its proprietary heat removal technologies. Tested and validated by two third parties, ESSCO Pumps and Nidec Corporation, the Company's cooling system eliminates the need for costly modifications while increasing power output of pumps, fans, compressors, batteries, motors, generators and bearings.

