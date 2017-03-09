Cooley - A Fortune Best Company to Work For

Cooley is the #1 law firm on the list of 100 Best Companies to Work For

PALO ALTO, CA--(Marketwired - March 09, 2017) - For the fourth consecutive year, Fortune magazine has named Cooley to its elite 100 Best Companies to Work For list. Cooley ranked #25 -- its highest-ever position -- and is the #1 law firm on this year's list. The Best Companies list is the result of the most extensive employee survey in corporate America.

"Cooley delivers excellence to clients and maintains a people-first culture while investing in global growth," said Joe Conroy, Cooley's chief executive officer. "At the heart of this powerful combination is an unfaltering commitment to our cultural values and our collaborative spirit. We are humbled to be recognized by Fortune alongside some of the world's greatest companies, including many of our clients."

Fortune quotes a Cooley employee saying, "You could walk into a conference room and not be able to tell the staff from the most senior partner. Everyone is encouraged to be themselves."

Fortune partners with the Great Place to Work Institute to select the 100 Best Companies to Work For list. The rankings are based on feedback from more than 232,000 employees at Great Place to Work-certified companies with 1,000+ employees. Earning a spot on the list indicates that companies have distinguished themselves by creating a special place to work for employees. This is measured and ranked through the institute's Trust Index survey and Culture Audit questionnaire. In the survey, employees anonymously assess their workplace, including the honesty and quality of communication by managers, degree of support for employees' personal and professional lives and the authenticity of relationships with colleagues.

In addition to being named to its Best Companies to Work For list, Fortune has named Cooley to its Best Workplace lists for Women, Parents, Flexibility, Giving Back and Consulting and Professional Services.

Other national and regional publications consistently recognize Cooley as a great place to work, including Working Mother, Crain's New York Business, the San Diego Business Journal and the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, which recently awarded Cooley its second consecutive perfect score on its Corporate Equality Index.

