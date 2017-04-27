CoolSculpting Offers High Satisfaction and Effective Fat Reduction, Says Vancouver Physician

CoolSculpting, a non-surgical fat reduction treatment, is designed to enhance body contour. Dr. Shehla Ebrahim of Ambleside Dermedics discusses the patient response to this procedure and touches on the reported benefits

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - Apr 27, 2017) - Eighty-three percent of patients consider CoolSculpting® "worth it," according to a poll conducted by medical resource website RealSelf.com. At her Vancouver medi-spa, Dr. Shehla Ebrahim says a high level of patient satisfaction is common in her experience as well. She attributes the popularity of this non-surgical fat reduction treatment to the broad array of benefits, which include a comparably low cost, minimal downtime, and noticeable results.

Many individuals prefer a non-invasive approach to fat reduction, explains Dr. Ebrahim. Her Certified CoolSculpting® technician, Marouska Smith, says the brief recovery is appealing compared with the downtime associated with liposuction. Smith adds that, unlike a surgical procedure, there is no scarring or incisions, and no needles or scalpels are required. "Following a CoolSculpting® treatment, you can walk out of the office and carry on with your day as usual."

CoolSculpting® uses a suction-activated applicator to deliver cold energy into the targeted area. The freezing temperatures can destroy fat cells, Dr. Ebrahim explains, gradually causing fat loss in the treated region without affecting surrounding tissue. Smith says patients often choose to target fat on their stomach, thighs, hips, back, and bra-line area, and the treatment plan can be customized to suit the needs and goals of the individual.

Smith emphasizes that CoolSculpting®, like liposuction, is not designed to be a method of weight loss; however, it can help enhance body contour and eliminate excess fatty tissue when combined with a nutritious diet and exercise regimen. "The more someone is leading a healthy, active lifestyle, the better the result will be from CoolSculpting®."

According to Smith, "Weight gain can be a difficult thing to deal with, especially if it is something new to you. CoolSculpting® can help you get back to where you once were with your weight or help you to get to a place where you will be happier and more comfortable."

