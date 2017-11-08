Cooperative Approach to B2B Data Innovation Powers Bombora to Double Client Count & Revenue

Adds Bizo Co-Founder Mark Dye, Top Data Scientist Will Kurt, Sales VP Rebecca Croucher and Partnership VP Dale Durrett

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Nov 8, 2017) - As intent data has become a staple of B2B sales and marketing, an inclusive, cooperative business approach has propelled Bombora to become the industry standard for B2B intent data, reflected in record increases in revenue, hiring, and industry recognition.

Bombora aggregates the largest source of B2B intent, demographic and firmographic data, helping marketing and sales teams identify prospects that are displaying strong indicators of purchase intent. Through the first three quarters of 2017, the company has seen 100% revenue growth, year-over-year, with a client roster that includes IBM, Lenovo, Salesforce and Juniper.

"For all the hype over AI, it is data that has revolutionized the marketing and sales process. Quality data that is usable across platforms, process and touchpoints is what makes the difference in business results for B2B marketers," said Erik Matlick, founder and CEO of Bombora. "Bombora's Company Surge™ data helps B2B marketers prioritize their efforts based on prospect interest, allowing them to zero in on the prospects most likely to engage. We've seen brands large and small find great success with this data, and have therefore sought to make universally available across the B2B marketing ecosystem."

Bombora Company Surge™ reports on increases in content consumption around specific topics related to B2B products. Insights from these reports are available to B2B marketers across more than 40 partner and programmatic platform integrations including Salesforce, Marketo (Q1, 2018), Oracle Data Cloud, Eyeota, Uberflip, Bound, AdRoll, Integrate, Lattice, Everstring, DiscoverOrg, ZenIq, Terminus and others.

Notably this year:

Bombora was named a "Cool Vendor," based on the "Cool Vendors in SaaS With Innovative Business Models, 2017" report by Gartner, Inc. The report looked at vendors adopting creative SaaS models that stand out in a fast-growing subscription economy.

SiriusDecisions revised its Demand Unit Waterfall to include an "active demand" category reflecting the role that Bombora's data plays in the B2B sales process.

The Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN) named Bombora the startup of the year, in recognition of the company's expanded Reno presence.

Bombora added a dedicated San Francisco sales and customer success office.

The company launched always-on audience segments. Generated by Company Surge™ data, these customized segments provide automatic optimization of campaigns based on intent topics related to a marketer's products or services.

Bombora established corporate support of Surfrider Foundation.

Bombora has also increased its staff to more than 70 employees, growing across all departments. Key new hires include Mark Dye, SVP of Business Development and Partnerships, Rebecca Croucher, VP Intent Data Sales & Marketing Solutions, Dale Durrett, VP of Partnerships, and Will Kurt, Senior Data Scientist.

Mark Dye was a co-founder of Bizo, responsible for sales, ad operations, account management and publisher network development. During the final 18 months prior to Bizo's acquisition by LinkedIn, Mark led Bizo's B2B data business. After LinkedIn Mark joined Predictive Analytics company 6sense as Chief Strategy Officer.

Rebecca Croucher arrives at Bombora after more than 10 years working Dun & Bradstreet, where she most recently held the title of VP of sales and marketing solutions. Her career has also included leading B2B marketing campaigns for Verizon. Dale Durrett joins the team from 6sense, where he served as VP of partner success. He has held B2B sales and marketing solutions positions at several digital companies, including CBS Interactive, NinthDecimal, and LinkedIn. Meanwhile, Will Kurt joins with experience leading data science teams at Quick Sprout and KissMetrics. He is also a data science mentor for Springboard, providing career guidance for data scientists from diverse backgrounds.

About Bombora

Bombora is the leading provider of Intent data for B2B marketers. Bombora's data aligns marketing and sales teams, enabling them to base their actions on the knowledge of what companies are in market for which products. Bombora's Surge™ data reports on changes in consumption on specific product related topics from within businesses.

The source of this data is the first co-operative of premium B2B media companies. Members contribute content consumption and behavioral data about their audiences. In turn, they can better understand their audiences, serve advertisers and monetize their inventory.

To learn more about Bombora, visit bombora.com.