Coquitlam Air Conditioner Company Offers Guide to Buying Your Next AC

Coquitlam air conditioning company has some "cool" tips for homeowners looking for window units

When central air conditioning isn't an option, it's important to choose the right window unit to stay cool. Up to 13% of a home's energy bill may go towards cooling in the hot months, according to Energy Star, so it's important to choose the best unit for each space.

According to the HVAC specialists at Pro Ace Heating & Air Conditioning Services Ltd., choosing an air conditioner that's too small for a room will result in poor quality cooling. Likewise, a system that's too big will leave the room clammy and uncomfortable.

Before considering the price and features, start by determining the size of unit required for the space and where the unit will sit. Window air conditioners typically have cooling capacities that range from 5,000 to 12,500 British thermal units (Btu). As a rule, an air conditioner needs about 20 Btu for each square foot of living space. To estimate which air conditioner will work best for a room, simply multiply the length of the room by the width. Increase the capacity slightly if the unit is for the kitchen.

Remember, to get the most from a window air conditioner, it must be properly installed. Most units are intended for double-hung windows. If the space has casement windows, it may be prudent to consider a through-the-wall air conditioner. Make sure the window unit is level so it drains properly-and move any heat generating devices away from the unit.

For anyone who's not up to the task when it comes to air conditioner installation, hiring a qualified professional is recommended.

About the Company

Serving Vancouver for over 17 years with 75,000 happy clients, Pro Ace Heating & Air Conditioning Services Ltd. is made up of qualified professionals. Every technician possesses red seal, refrigerant mechanic, Class-A or Class-B gas fitting licenses.