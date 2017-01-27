Coquitlam Furnace Company Talks Maintenance

New article from Coquitlam furnace company summarizes tell-tale signs of when furnace maintenance is no longer an option

COQUITLAM, BC--(Marketwired - January 27, 2017) - Having a furnace fail in the middle of winter is a scenario that no one wants to contemplate. Yet furnace service is one of those chores that is often delayed in favour of other more urgent household matters. Ideally, every home should have their furnace serviced yearly. However, there are some tell-tale signs that warn when maintenance cannot be delayed any longer. For more, go to: http://acecare.ca/proaceblog/when-should-i-get-furnace-repairs/

The HVAC technicians at Pro Ace Heating & Air Conditioning Services Ltd. have experience working with all kinds of makes and models. But the warning signs for all these different systems remain the same.

The four warning signs to be aware of include:

Lack of response (heat) when raising the thermostat

Condensation inside the windows

Ice drafts on the roof

Increased coughing, allergies, or noticeable deterioration of air quality

To try and circumvent the possibility of a full system failure, it's advisable to contact a furnace repair specialist if any of these occur. It's also worth noting that the warnings do not come in any particular order. Rather, different signs are indicative of different problems.

Furnace repair is not a luxury. It can save you money in the long run through lower heating bills. Pro Ace Heating & Cooling Ltd. in Coquitlam can help you save money and give you peace of mind in the winter season.

