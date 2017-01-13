Coquitlam Movers Discuss Crating Away a Craft Room

Coquitlam movers offer easy tips on how to keep costly art and craft supplies safe when moving

COQUITLAM, BC--(Marketwired - January 13, 2017) - The Coquitlam movers at Ferguson Moving & Storage have published a blog that's bound to ring a bell with the arts community. Craft rooms are notorious for being a creatively messy place. With little bits strewn everywhere, it can be easy to lose track of costly supplies while in transport. However, the moving experts at Ferguson have some helpful tips on how to pack and move a craft room. For more, go to http://www.fergusonmoving.com/blog/pack-move-craft-room/

While losing bits and pieces might not seem like a big deal, a few dollars here and there can add up fast. Additionally, some items like paints, canvasses, or copic markers can be quite expensive. However, keeping your collection of craft supplies safe is relatively easy with a bit of preparation.

The first thing to do is create a simple inventory of all the supplies. This will help ensure that everything has arrived after moving. Other tips mentioned include simple life hacks, such as using pill boxes or bottles to store beads or other small items. Open paint jars should be wrapped in plastic to ensure your other items don't become a Technicolor mess, and tape shut any drawers with craft supplies inside.

There are a lot of other ideas as well. The blog reminds everyone to use their common sense and invest in proper supplies or travel gear that can make moving easier. For example, there are special cases made to hold paints, pastels, and brushes on the go. These contraptions often look like ordinary suitcases, but unzip to reveal an extraordinary framework of compartmentalized magic, designed to safely accommodate all your supplies.

Packing up a craft room is also an ideal opportunity to declutter. Decide what to take away and what to throw away, rather than clutter up a new space. If there is any heavy equipment that requires special handling, let the moving company know beforehand. Also, alert them to anything that may be sensitive to heat, cold, or dampness, like a canvas that could become warped by moisture.

Although moving craft supplies can seem daunting, a little thought and preparation is all that's needed to make sure your possessions arrive as expected. In no time at all, you'll be crafting up a storm in your new home.

About the Company

