Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces New Patent Issuance Covering the Use of Anabasum for the Treatment of Inflammatory Diseases

NORWOOD, MA--(Marketwired - October 31, 2017) - Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ : CRBP) ("Corbus" or the "Company"), a clinical stage drug development company targeting rare, chronic, serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases, announced today that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") issued U.S. Patent No. 9,801,849 to the Company with claims covering the use of pharmaceutical compositions comprising anabasum, Corbus' lead product in development for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. The patent provides intellectual property protection for Corbus' use of anabasum to treat inflammatory diseases in the United States through 2034.

The patent is part of an expanding and comprehensive portfolio of patent applications and other intellectual property addressing the synthesis, manufacturing, formulation and uses of anabasum for a variety of indications including the Company's lead indications: systemic sclerosis, dermatomyositis, cystic fibrosis and systemic lupus erythematosus. Anabasum is a synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug candidate designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes through the activation of the cannabinoid receptor Type 2 ("CB2").

Mark Tepper, Ph.D., President and Chief Scientific Officer of Corbus, stated, "The issuance of this patent is significant in that it reinforces our intellectual property strategy based on the unique properties of anabasum to activate CB2 leading to the production of Specialized Pro-resolving lipid Mediators. This issued patent, in conjunction with the potential issuance of other multiple patent applications currently under review worldwide, provides Corbus with intellectual property rights to anabasum to 2034."

Yuval Cohen, PhD, CEO of Corbus, added, "The expansion of our intellectual property portfolio is an integral aspect of Corbus' clinical development and commercialization strategy aimed at positioning anabasum as a first-in-class therapy targeting multiple rare inflammatory-fibrotic diseases with clear unmet needs and significant morbidity and mortality. With recently generated positive clinical data in Phase 2 studies in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis and dermatomyositis, anabasum is now targeting four indications with a combined patient population of over 500,000 in the US and EU."

About Anabasum

Anabasum is a synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug that preferentially binds to cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) expressed on activated immune cells and fibroblasts. CB2 activation triggers physiologic pathways that resolve inflammation, speed bacterial clearance and halt fibrosis. Nonclinical and human clinical studies to date have shown anabasum has favorable safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetic profiles. It has also demonstrated promising potency in nonclinical models of inflammation and fibrosis. Anabasum is designed to trigger the production of "Specialized Pro-resolving Lipid Mediators" that activate an endogenous cascade responsible for the resolution of inflammation and fibrosis, while reducing production of multiple inflammatory mediators. Anabasum also is designed to have a direct effect on fibroblasts to halt tissue scarring. In effect, anabasum is believed to trigger endogenous pathways to turn "off" chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes without causing immunosuppression.

About Corbus

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, anabasum, is a novel synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Anabasum has generated positive data in Phase 2 studies in diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis and dermatomyositis. Additionally, the Company is evaluating anabasum in open-label extension studies in systemic sclerosis and skin-predominant dermatomyositis. The Company expects to commence a Phase 2 study in systemic lupus erythematosus, a Phase 3 study in systemic sclerosis and a Phase 2b study in cystic fibrosis in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company's product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statement that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management's current beliefs and assumptions.

These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.