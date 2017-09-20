Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of Six Abstracts and New Anabasum Data at 2017 ACR Annual Meeting

Anabasum open-label extension study interim data in systemic sclerosis to be presented

NORWOOD, MA--(Marketwired - September 20, 2017) - Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ : CRBP) ("Corbus" or the "Company"), a clinical stage drug development company targeting rare, chronic, serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases, announced today that its abstracts have been selected for presentations at the American College of Rheumatology ("ACR") 2017 Annual Meeting being held November 3-8, 2017 in San Diego, California.

Summarized below are the abstract titles that have been selected for oral or poster presentations. The ACR abstracts are available online at the conference website. Information from the ACR presentations are under embargo until November 4, 2017 at 4:30 PM PDT. Once the posters are made public, they will be available on the Company's website in the Presentations section.

Sunday, November 5, 2017

Session: Systemic Sclerosis, Fibrosing Syndromes and Raynaud's - Clinical Aspects and Therapeutics Poster I

Time: 9:00 - 11:00 AM PDT

Presenter: Robert Spiera, M.D., Director of the Vasculitis and Scleroderma Program at the Hospital for Special Surgery, Weill Cornell Medical College in New York City and Principal Investigator of the Phase 2 study in systemic sclerosis

Abstract #725: Safety and Efficacy of Anabasum (JBT-101) in Diffuse Cutaneous Systemic Sclerosis (dcSSc) Subjects Treated in An Open-Label Extension of Trial JBT101-SSc-001

Session: Systemic Sclerosis, Fibrosing Syndromes and Raynaud's - Clinical Aspects and Therapeutics Poster I

Time: 9:00 - 11:00 AM PDT

Presenter: Barbara White, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Corbus

Abstract #738: Prospective Validation of the Scleroderma Skin Patient-reported Outcome (SSPRO) in a Phase 2 Trial of Anabasum (JBT-101) in Diffuse Cutaneous Systemic Sclerosis (dcSSc)

Session: Innate Immunity and Rheumatic Disease Poster I

Time: 9:00 - 11:00 AM PDT

Presenter: Mark A. Tepper, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Corbus

Abstract #298: Anabasum (JBT-101) Enhances Resolution of Inflammation in Humans

Monday, November 6, 2017

Session: Systemic Sclerosis, Fibrosing Syndromes and Raynaud's - Pathogenesis, Animal Models and Genetics Poster II

Time: 9:00 - 11:00 AM PDT

Presenter: Viktor Martyanov, Ph.D., Research Scientist at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth, Department of Molecular and Systems Biology

Abstract #1707: Effect of Anabasum (JBT-101) on Gene Expression in Skin Biopsies from Subjects with Diffuse Cutaneous Systemic Sclerosis (dcSSc) and the Relationship of Baseline Molecular Subsets to Clinical Benefit in the Phase 2 Trial

Tuesday, November 7, 2017

Session: Muscle Biology, Myositis and Myopathies Poster

Time: 9:00 - 11:00 AM PDT

Presenter: Victoria Werth, M.D., Professor of Dermatology and Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine and Principal Investigator of Corbus' Phase 2 study in Dermatomyositis

Abstract #2156: Comparison of Patients with Dermatomyositis in a Specialty Clinic Versus Clinical Trial with Anabasum (JBT-101), a Cannabinoid Receptor Type 2 Agonist

Session: Systemic Sclerosis, Fibrosing Syndromes and Raynaud's - Clinical Aspects and Therapeutics II

Time: 4:30 - 6:00 PM PDT

Presenter: Robert Spiera, M.D., Director of the Vasculitis and Scleroderma Program at the Hospital for Special Surgery, Weill Cornell Medical College in New York City and Principal Investigator of the Phase 2 study in systemic sclerosis

Abstract #2884: A Phase 2 Study of Safety and Efficacy of Anabasum (JBT-101), a Cannabinoid Receptor Type 2 Agonist in Diffuse Cutaneous Systemic Sclerosis

About Anabasum

Anabasum is a synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug that preferentially binds to the CB2 receptor expressed on activated immune cells and fibroblasts. CB2 activation triggers endogenous pathways that resolve inflammation and halt fibrosis. Preclinical and human clinical studies have shown anabasum to have a favorable safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetic profile. It has also demonstrated promising potency in preclinical models of inflammation and fibrosis. Anabasum is designed to trigger the production of "Specialized Pro-resolving Lipid Mediators" that activate an endogenous cascade responsible for the resolution of inflammation and fibrosis, while reducing production of multiple inflammatory mediators. Anabasum also is designed to have a direct effect on fibroblasts to halt tissue scarring. In effect, anabasum is believed to trigger endogenous pathways to turn "off" chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes, without causing immunosuppression.

About Corbus

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, anabasum, is a novel synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Anabasum has generated positive data in Phase 2 studies in diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis and cystic fibrosis, respectively. The Company also expects to report data from its Phase 2 study of anabasum in skin predominant dermatomyositis in the fourth quarter of 2017. Additionally, anabasum is being evaluated in open-label extension studies in systemic sclerosis and skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and in a Phase 2 study in systemic lupus erythematosus expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Corbus plans to commence a Phase 3 study of anabasum for the treatment of systemic sclerosis in the fourth quarter of 2017. The Company is also planning to initiate a Phase 2b study of anabasum for the treatment of cystic fibrosis in the fourth quarter of 2017.

For more information, please visit www.CorbusPharma.com and connect with the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company's product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statement that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management's current beliefs and assumptions.

These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.