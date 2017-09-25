Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of Three Abstracts at the 2017 North American Cystic Fibrosis Conference

NORWOOD, MA--(Marketwired - September 25, 2017) - Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ : CRBP) ("Corbus" or the "Company"), a clinical stage drug development company targeting rare, chronic, serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases, announced today that it will present three abstracts from its cystic fibrosis ("CF") research and clinical development programs at the 2017 North American Cystic Fibrosis Conference ("NACFC") being held November 2-4, in Indianapolis, IN.

James Chmiel, M.D., M.P.H., Professor of Pediatrics, Case Western Reserve University, Associate Director of the LeRoy W. Matthews Cystic Fibrosis Center at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital in Cleveland, and Principle Investigator of Corbus' Phase 2 cystic fibrosis clinical study will give an oral presentation, "Recent Advances in Anti-inflammatory Treatment," on Friday, November 3, 2017 at 11:35 AM. As part of his presentation, Dr. Chmiel will review some of the latest trials of CF therapies including both CFTR modulators and immunomodulatory therapy for CF. Dr. Chmiel will also discuss clinical data from Corbus' Phase 2 study of anabasum for the treatment of CF and other developments in the field.

Listed below are the Company's abstract titles that have been accepted for poster presentation at the NACFC:

Poster No. 104: "Anabasum Reduces Excessive Inflammatory Responses in Cystic Fibrosis Patient-Derived Lung Macrophages;"

Poster No. 272: "A Double-Blind, Placebo Controlled Phase 2 Study in Adults with Cystic Fibrosis of Anabasum, A Selective Cannabinoid Receptor Type 2 Agonist;" and

Poster No. 312: "Anabasum Enhances Resolution of Bacterial-Induced Inflammation in Healthy Humans."

The NACFC abstracts are now available in the online edition of Pediatric Pulmonology.

About Cystic Fibrosis

Cystic fibrosis is a chronic, life-threatening, genetic disease caused by inheriting two dysfunctional CFTR genes that normally regulate salt and water movement across cells in the respiratory and digestive systems. CF affects approximately 30,000 patients in the U.S and 75,000 patients worldwide. People with CF have thick, sticky mucus that clogs their airways, with recurrent bacterial infections and chronic inflammation in their lungs. In the gastrointestinal tract, they also have mucus accumulation, bacterial overgrowth, and inflammation. The dysfunctional CFTR genes cause an exaggerated inflammatory response that compounds the damage from a coexisting infection in the lungs and gut. CF results in destruction of lung tissue, lung fibrosis, pancreatic insufficiency, CF-related diabetes, malabsorption, malnutrition, growth retardation, and liver disease, including cirrhosis. The harmful inflammation and accompanying fibrosis in CF damages multiple organs, impairs organ function, reduces health-related quality of life, and can lead to death.

About Anabasum

Anabasum is a synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug that preferentially binds to the CB2 receptor expressed on activated immune cells and fibroblasts. CB2 activation triggers endogenous pathways that resolve inflammation and halt fibrosis. Preclinical and human clinical studies have shown anabasum to have a favorable safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetic profile. It has also demonstrated promising potency in preclinical models of inflammation and fibrosis. Anabasum is designed to trigger the production of "Specialized Pro-resolving Lipid Mediators" that activate an endogenous cascade responsible for the resolution of inflammation and fibrosis, while reducing production of multiple inflammatory mediators. Anabasum also is designed to have a direct effect on fibroblasts to halt tissue scarring. In effect, anabasum is believed to trigger endogenous pathways to turn "off" chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes, without causing immunosuppression.

About Corbus

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, anabasum, is a novel synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Anabasum has generated positive data in Phase 2 studies in diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis and cystic fibrosis, respectively. The Company also expects to report data from its Phase 2 study of anabasum in skin predominant dermatomyositis in the fourth quarter of 2017. Additionally, anabasum is being evaluated in open-label extension studies in systemic sclerosis and skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and in a Phase 2 study in systemic lupus erythematosus expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Corbus plans to commence a Phase 3 study of anabasum for the treatment of systemic sclerosis in the fourth quarter of 2017. The Company is also planning to initiate a Phase 2b study of anabasum for the treatment of cystic fibrosis in the fourth quarter of 2017.

For more information, please visit www.CorbusPharma.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company's product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statement that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management's current beliefs and assumptions.

These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.