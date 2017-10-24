Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. Prices Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock

NORWOOD, MA--(Marketwired - October 24, 2017) - Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ : CRBP) ("Corbus" or the "Company"), a clinical stage drug development company targeting rare, chronic, serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases, today announced the pricing of a $32.5 million underwritten public offering of 4,650,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $7.00 per share. Corbus has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 697,500 shares of common stock on the same terms as the underwriters are purchasing the base number of shares. After the underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by it, Corbus expects to receive net proceeds from the offering of approximately $30.4 million, assuming no exercise of the option to purchase additional shares. Corbus currently expects to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund its continued development of anabasum and for general corporate purposes, which may include funding preclinical studies and clinical trials, manufacturing anabasum for clinical trials and commercial launch, and acquisitions or investments in businesses, products or technologies that are complementary, and to increase its working capital and fund capital expenditures. The offering is expected to close on or about October 26, 2017, subject to customary closing conditions.

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering. JMP Securities LLC and Raymond James & Associates, Inc. are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The securities described above are being offered by Corbus pursuant to a registration statement (File No. 333-207936) previously filed with and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available for free on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov upon filing. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained from: Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attn: Capital Markets, 499 Park Ave., 6th Floor, New York, New York 10022, or by telephone at 212-829-7122, or by e-mail at prospectus@cantor.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Corbus

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, anabasum, is a novel synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Anabasum has generated positive data in Phase 2 studies in diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis and dermatomyositis. Additionally, the Company is evaluating anabasum in open-label extension studies in systemic sclerosis and skin-predominant dermatomyositis. The Company expects to commence a Phase 2 study in systemic lupus erythematosus, a Phase 3 study in systemic sclerosis and a Phase 2b study in cystic fibrosis in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements about Corbus' expectations regarding the completion, timing and size of its public offering and the anticipated use of proceeds therefrom. Words such as "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "intend," "may," "goal," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements necessarily contain these identifying words. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with market conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the offering, as well as risks and uncertainties associated with Corbus' business and finances in general, including the risks and uncertainties in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the preliminary prospectus supplement related to the public offering filed with the SEC and the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. There can be no assurance that Corbus will be able to complete the offering on the anticipated terms or at all. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Corbus undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.