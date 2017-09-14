Corbus Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference

Presentation with live audio webcast on Monday, September 25th at 8:35 AM EDT

NORWOOD, MA--(Marketwired - September 14, 2017) - Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ : CRBP) ("Corbus" or the "Company"), a clinical stage drug development company targeting rare, chronic, serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases, announced today that Yuval Cohen, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, September 25, 2017 at 8:35 a.m. EDT in New York, NY.

During the presentation, Dr. Cohen will discuss the Company's four clinical development programs for anabasum, its novel synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug that is designed to resolve chronic inflammation and halt fibrosis. These programs are in diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, skin-predominant dermatomyositis and systemic lupus erythematosus.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available by accessing the IR Calendar in the Investors section of the Corbus website (www.CorbusPharma.com) and will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days following the event.

About Corbus

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, anabasum, is a novel synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Anabasum has generated positive data in Phase 2 studies in diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis and cystic fibrosis, respectively. The Company also expects to report data from its Phase 2 study of anabasum in skin predominant dermatomyositis in the fourth quarter of 2017. Additionally, anabasum is being evaluated in open-label extension studies in systemic sclerosis and skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and in a Phase 2 study in systemic lupus erythematosus expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Corbus plans to commence a Phase 3 study of anabasum for the treatment of systemic sclerosis in the fourth quarter of 2017. The Company is also planning to initiate a Phase 2b study of anabasum for the treatment of cystic fibrosis in the fourth quarter of 2017.

