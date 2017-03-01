Corbus Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Cowen and Company 37th Annual Health Care Conference

Live audio webcast on Wednesday, March 8th at 10:40 a.m. ET

NORWOOD, MA--(Marketwired - March 01, 2017) - Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ : CRBP) ("Corbus" or the "Company"), a clinical stage drug development company targeting rare, chronic, serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases, announced today that Yuval Cohen, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Cowen and Company 37th Annual Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 8 at 10:40 a.m. ET in Boston, MA.

During the presentation, Dr. Cohen will discuss the Company's four clinical development programs of JBT-101, its novel synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug that is designed to resolve chronic inflammation and halt fibrosis.

In November 2016, the Company reported positive topline data results from a Phase 2 study in diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis ("systemic sclerosis"), showing clear signal of clinical benefit with JBT-101. Corbus recently completed a Phase 2 study of JBT-101 for the treatment of cystic fibrosis ("CF") with topline data expected to be announced before the end of the first quarter of 2017. Additionally, JBT-101 is being evaluated in a Phase 2, 12-month open label extension study in systemic sclerosis, a Phase 2 study in skin-predominant dermatomyositis, including a 12-month open label extension study and another Phase 2 study in systemic lupus erythematosus ("SLE") planned to commence in the first half of 2017.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available by accessing the IR Calendar in the Investors section of the Corbus website (www.CorbusPharma.com) and will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days following the event.

About JBT-101

JBT-101 is a novel synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug that preferentially binds to the cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) expressed on activated immune cells and fibroblasts. CB2 activation triggers endogenous pathways that resolve inflammation and halt fibrosis. Preclinical and Phase 1 studies have shown JBT-101 to have a favorable safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetic profile. It has also demonstrated promising potency in preclinical models of inflammation and fibrosis. JBT-101 is designed to trigger the production of "Specialized Pro-resolving Lipid Mediators" that activate an endogenous cascade responsible for the resolution of inflammation and fibrosis, while reducing production of multiple inflammatory mediators. In effect, JBT-101 triggers endogenous pathways to turn "off" chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes, without causing immunosuppression.

About Corbus

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, JBT-101, is a novel synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation, and fibrotic processes. In November 2016, Corbus reported positive topline data results from a Phase 2 study in diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis, showing clear signal of clinical benefit with JBT-101. The Company recently completed a Phase 2 study of JBT-101 for the treatment of cystic fibrosis with topline data expected to be announced before the end of the first quarter of 2017. Additionally, JBT-101 is being evaluated in a Phase 2, 12-month open label extension study in systemic sclerosis, a Phase 2 study in skin-predominant dermatomyositis, with a 12-month open label extension study in dermatomyositis and another Phase 2 study in systemic lupus erythematosus planned to commence in the first half of 2017.

For more information, please visit www.CorbusPharma.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company's product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statement that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management's current beliefs and assumptions.

These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.