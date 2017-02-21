Corbus Pharmaceuticals to Host Research and Development Day on March 13, 2017

Updates on clinical development of JBT-101 and presentation of new pre-clinical and MOA data; Live video webcast on March 13th from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM ET

NORWOOD, MA--(Marketwired - February 21, 2017) - Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ : CRBP) ("Corbus" or the "Company"), a clinical stage drug development company targeting rare, chronic, serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases, today announced that it will host its inaugural Research and Development (R&D) Day event for the institutional investment community in New York City on Monday, March 13, 2017. The formal program and video webcast will begin at 11:00 AM and will conclude at 1:00 PM.

Presentations will cover new biomarker and mechanism of action data from cystic fibrosis ("CF") pre-clinical models, the human blister model clinical study, and the Phase 2 trial in systemic sclerosis. Corbus will also provide updates on its clinical development programs for JBT-101, a novel synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug that is designed to resolve chronic inflammation and halt fibrosis.

Planned presenters will include the following Key Opinion Leaders and Clinical Investigators, as well as members from the Corbus Management team:

Michael L. Whitfield, Ph.D., Department of Genetics, Dartmouth Medical School, and expert in gene expression patterns associated with systemic sclerosis.

Derek Gilroy, Ph.D., Head, Centre for Clinical Pharmacology and Professor of Immunology at Queen Mary College, University College London, and expert in resolution of inflammation. Dr. Gilroy has been conducting human blister model mechanism of action studies using JBT-101 and the first set of data was presented in September of 2016;

Michael Knowles, M.D., Professor of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at University of North Carolina Chapel Hill and member of the Company's Scientific Advisory Board, and expert in inflammation in CF; and

James Chmiel, M.D., M.P.H., Professor of Pediatrics, Case Western Reserve University, Associate Director of the LeRoy W. Matthews Cystic Fibrosis Center at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital in Cleveland, and Principle Investigator of the Company's Phase 2 cystic fibrosis clinical study;

Interested parties may access a live video webcast and accompanying slide presentation on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company's website at www.CorbusPharma.com. The webcast will be accessible for 90 days following the event.

About JBT-101

JBT-101 is a novel synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug that preferentially binds to the cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) expressed on activated immune cells and fibroblasts. CB2 activation triggers endogenous pathways that resolve inflammation and halt fibrosis. Preclinical and Phase 1 studies have shown JBT-101 to have a favorable safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetic profile. It has also demonstrated promising potency in preclinical models of inflammation and fibrosis. JBT-101 is designed to trigger the production of "Specialized Pro-resolving Lipid Mediators" that activate an endogenous cascade responsible for the resolution of inflammation and fibrosis, while reducing production of multiple inflammatory mediators. In effect, JBT-101 triggers endogenous pathways to turn "off" chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes, without causing immunosuppression.

About Corbus

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, JBT-101, is a novel synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation, and fibrotic processes. In November 2016, Corbus reported positive topline data results from a Phase 2 study in diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis, showing clear signal of clinical benefit with JBT-101. The Company recently completed a Phase 2 study of JBT-101 for the treatment of cystic fibrosis with topline data expected to be announced before the end of the first quarter of 2017. Additionally, JBT-101 is being evaluated in a Phase 2, 12-month open label extension study in systemic sclerosis, a Phase 2 study in skin-predominant dermatomyositis, with a 12-month open label extension study in dermatomyositis and another Phase 2 study in systemic lupus erythematosus planned to commence in the first quarter of 2017.

For more information, please visit www.CorbusPharma.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company's product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statement that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management's current beliefs and assumptions.

These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.