Corcoran Consulting & Coaching Launches a New Product -- STEPS Coaching Program

Solopreneur to Entrepreneur Performance Systems (STEPS) Is for the Single Real Estate Agent Who Wants to Build a Team

O'FALLON, IL--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - Corcoran Consulting & Coaching announced today it is launching a new product -- STEPS (Solopreneur to Entrepreneur Performance Systems) Coaching Program.

"The STEPS Coaching Program is the answer to an unanswered question in the real estate industry," says Bubba Mills, CEO and owner of Corcoran Consulting & Coaching. "Most single real estate agents -- of which there are nearly 1.2 million in the U.S. -- want to know how to transition efficiently and successfully from a single agent 'Solopreneur' to the CEO 'Entrepreneur' of a profitable and growing team-based company."

There are two phases to the STEPS Coaching Program:

Phase I will include one-on-one coaching for a single agent that has the desire to build a team. A Corcoran coach will assist the "Solopreneur" in strengthening the foundations of their business: Scripts, Lead Generation and Management, Operations Systems, and Accountability.

Once that foundational structure is securely in place, Phase II begins to introduce additional members to the team. The Corcoran coach, and support team, then work with the "Entrepreneur" in hiring, training, building culture, and enhancing all systems to accommodate the larger team and higher production.

The first 25 single real estate agents that sign up for the STEPS Coaching Program will receive a discount of $200 off the implementation fee. For more information, call 1-800-957-8353 or email SuccessTeams@CorcoranCoaching.com.

Corcoran Consulting & Coaching is one of the real estate industry's leading consulting and coaching firms. The company's clients include 81 of the Top 250 real estate professionals in the country, with a total of 102 awards, according to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) and REAL Trends 2016 report based on Team Volume and Team Units.

About Corcoran Consulting & Coaching

Corcoran Consulting & Coaching is an international Real Estate, Mortgage, and Small Business coaching company committed to helping clients balance success in business, while building value in life.

To find out more about Corcoran Consulting & Coaching, call 1-800-957-8353 or visit us at www.CorcoranCoaching.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/27/11G134143/Images/Bubba_Updated_Photo_2016-d7d09cf08d458a75911e2801c9cd3a1a.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/27/11G134143/Images/STEPS_Email_Banner_-_Are_You_Ready-de2a9af9bf09a95fb0b2d1c117816e70.jpg