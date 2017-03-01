Corcoran Consulting & Coaching Offers Two Real Estate Mastery BootCamps in April

O'FALLON, IL--(Marketwired - March 01, 2017) - Corcoran Consulting & Coaching announced today it is offering two real estate Mastery BootCamps in April -- "Sales Mastery" in Chicago on April 10 and "Buyer Mastery" in St. Louis from April 27-28.

"Our BootCamps are well-known in the real estate industry for being invigorating, information-packed events that give you and your team the boost needed to level-up your business. We can help you 'crush it' in 2017!" said Bubba Mills, CEO and owner of Corcoran Consulting & Coaching.

Here are the details for each Bootcamp:

Sales Mastery BootCamp, April 10 at Mainstreet Organization of REALTORS®, Downers Grove, Illinois.

Buyers Mastery BootCamp, April 27-28, Hilton Garden Inn, St. Louis, Missouri.

For further information about each BootCamp, go to www.corcorancoaching.com/events or call 1-800-957-835

Corcoran Consulting & Coaching, one of the real estate industry's leading consulting and coaching firms. The company's clients include 81 of the Top 250 real estate professionals in the country, with a total of 102 awards, according to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) and REAL Trends 2016 report based on Team Volume and Team Units.

Corcoran Consulting & Coaching is an international Real Estate, Mortgage, and Small Business coaching company committed to helping clients balance success in business, while building value in life.

To find out more about Corcoran Consulting & Coaching, call 1-800-957-8353 or visit us at www.CorcoranCoaching.com.

