Cordoba Minerals applies to extend term of warrants

Cordoba Minerals Corp. (TSX VENTURE:CDB)(OTCQX:CDBMF) ("Cordoba" or the "Company") announces that it has made an application to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to extend the term of its 15,000,000 existing share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") that would otherwise expire on February 7, 2017. Each Warrant is currently exercisable at C$1.50 until February 7, 2017, subject to acceleration in the event that the closing price of the common shares of Cordoba exceeds C$2.50 for 20 consecutive trading days (the "Acceleration Provisions"). Cordoba has made an application to extend the term of the Warrants to March 31, 2017, subject to the Acceleration Provisions. The exercise price for the Warrants will remain the same.

The extension of the expiry date of the Warrants has been approved by the board of directors of Cordoba, and remains subject to TSXV approval. There is no certainty an extension will be granted by the TSXV and if no extension is received, the Warrants will expire on February 7, 2017.

