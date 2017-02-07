Cordoba Minerals Corp. Receives Approval to Extend Term of Warrants

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 7, 2017) -

Cordoba Minerals Corp. (TSX VENTURE:CDB)(OTCQX:CDBMF) ("Cordoba" or "Company") is pleased to announce the Company has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to extend the term of the 15,000,000 existing share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") that were otherwise scheduled to expire on February 7, 2017. Each Warrant is now exercisable at $1.50 until March 31, 2017, subject to acceleration in the event that the closing price of the common shares of Cordoba exceeds $2.50 for 20 consecutive trading days. The exercise price for the Warrants remains the same.



