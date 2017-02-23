Cordoba Minerals named to 2017 TSX Venture 50

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 23, 2017) - Cordoba Minerals Corp. (TSX VENTURE:CDB)(OTCQX:CDBMF) ("Cordoba" or the "Company") and its joint-venture partner, High Power Exploration Inc. ("HPX"), a private mineral exploration company indirectly controlled by mining entrepreneur Robert Friedland's Ivanhoe Industries, LLC, are pleased announce that Cordoba has been named to the 2017 TSX Venture 50, a ranking of top performers on the TSX Venture Exchange over the last year.

Each year, the ranking showcases TSXV-listed companies that have shown notable results in key measures of market performance. The companies included in the 2017 TSX Venture 50 were selected based on three equally weighted criteria: market capitalization growth, share price appreciation and trading volume.

Mario Stifano, President and CEO of Cordoba, commented: "Being named to the TSX Venture 50 is a reflection of the outstanding work by our team of explorationists whose efforts during the past year contributed to a series of notable copper and gold discoveries at our San Matias Project in Colombia. We are aggressively following up on last year's exploration successes at San Matias with three drill rigs testing new high-priority targets."

A video produced by the TSX Venture Exchange to mark Cordoba's achievement is available to view at www.tsxventure50.com.

Cordoba also was named to the 2017 OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market in 2016.

About High Power Exploration (HPX)

HPX is a privately owned, metals-focused exploration company deploying proprietary in-house geophysical technologies to rapidly evaluate buried geophysical targets. The HPX technology cluster comprises geological and geophysical systems for targeting, modelling, survey optimization, acquisition, processing and interpretation. HPX has a highly experienced board and management team led by Co-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert Friedland, President Eric Finlayson, a former head of exploration at Rio Tinto, and co-chaired by Ian Cockerill, a former Chief Executive Officer of Gold Fields Ltd. For further information, please visit www.hpxploration.com.

About Cordoba Minerals

Cordoba Minerals Corp. is a Toronto-based mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and acquisition of copper and gold projects in Colombia. Cordoba has a joint venture with High Power Exploration on the highly prospective, district-scale San Matias Copper-Gold Project located at sea level with excellent infrastructure and near operating open-pit mines in the Department of Cordoba. For further information, please visit www.cordobaminerals.com.

