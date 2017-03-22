Core Canadian Dividend Trust Announces Year End Results

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 22, 2017) - Core Canadian Dividend Trust (the "Fund") (TSX:CDD.UN) announces results of operations for the year ended December 31, 2016. Increase in net assets attributable to equity holders amounted to $1.23 million or $1.58 per unit. As at December 31, 2016, net assets attributable to equity holders were $4.37 million or $6.89 per unit. Cash distributions to equity holders totaling $0.31 million or $0.41 per unit were paid during the year.

The Fund's investment objectives are (i) to provide unitholders of the Fund with monthly distributions targeted to be 6.5% per annum of the net asset value ("NAV") of the Fund; and (ii) to preserve and grow the NAV. The Fund invests principally in a blue-chip portfolio consisting of high quality, large capitalization, Canadian dividend paying TSX-listed companies across multiple industry sectors that have an excellent long-term track record of dividend growth and share price appreciation. In addition, up to 25% of the NAV may be invested in equity securities of other issuers listed on the TSX which are consistent with the Fund's investment objectives.

The Fund employs a proprietary investment strategy, Strathbridge Selective Overwriting (SSO), to enhance the income generated by the Portfolio and to reduce volatility. The Fund may also write cash covered put options in respect of securities in which it is permitted to invest.

The Fund's investment portfolio is managed by its investment manager, Strathbridge Asset Management Inc. The Fund's units are listed on Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CDD.UN.

Selected Financial Information: ($ Millions) Statement of Financial Position 2016 As at December 31 Assets $ 5.53 Liabilities (1.16 ) Net Assets Attributable to Equity Holders $ 4.37 Statement of Comprehensive Income For the year ended December 31 Income (including Net Gain on Investments) $ 1.50 Expenses (0.27 ) Increase in Net Assets Attributable to Equity Holders $ 1.23

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172 or visit www.strathbridge.com.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.