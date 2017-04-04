Corel Announces New Executive Appointments

Chris Carsen serves as General Counsel; Jason Wesbecher serves as Executive Vice President, Sales and Marketing

Chris Carsen, General Counsel

Chris Carsen is Corel's General Counsel, leading the company's contracting, intellectual property, litigation, and compliance operations globally. With 20 years of experience in information technology law, Chris is skilled at mitigating corporate risk while keeping a keen eye on shareholder value. Prior to joining Corel, Chris served as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary for Mattersight, where she led the structuring and negotiation of complex SaaS transactions with Fortune 500 enterprises, as well as intellectual property management, SEC compliance, corporate governance, and board governance. Chris was previously a partner at Winston & Strawn LLP, focusing on information-technology transactions, privacy matters, and other corporate and commercial contracts. Chris earned her J.D. from Cornell Law School.

Jason Wesbecher, Executive Vice President, Sales and Marketing

Jason Wesbecher is Corel's Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing and leads the company's global sales organization. With more than 20 years working in the B2B software industry, Jason is an enterprise evangelist with a passion for tech and delivering outstanding customer experiences. Previously, Jason served as Chief Marketing Officer and EVP of Customer Acquisition at Mattersight and also founded Docket, a sales enablement software company backed by Austin Ventures and First Round Capital. He also helped guide Jive Software through an IPO and has held sales leadership positions at eLoyalty, Siebel Systems, TIBCO Software and Trilogy. Jason has a BA in Economics from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

"2016 was a milestone year for Corel as we acquired Mindjet and bolstered our strength serving enterprise customers. We're focused on the tremendous opportunities we see to build on our B2B business while continuing to leverage Corel's global presence and our robust network of partners," said Patrick Nichols, CEO of Corel. "Chris and Jason are both exceptional leaders with solid expertise in the enterprise market. We're excited to have them join the Corel team as we execute our next chapter of growth."

