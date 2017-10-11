Corel PaintShop Pro and SmugMug Join Forces to Make All-in-One Photo Editing, Organization, and Sharing a Snap

With new in-app integration, PaintShop Pro 2018 now makes it easy for photographers to manage, share, and even sell their photos directly on SmugMug, the world's largest independent photo sharing site.

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 11, 2017) -

There are 2 photos and 1 video associated with this release.

Corel and SmugMug announce a new collaboration that gives photographers a fully integrated and hassle-free option to work with, showcase, and sell their photos. By giving PaintShop® Pro 2018 users direct access to SmugMug from within their favorite photo editor, photographers will be able to take advantage of a new streamlined workflow that makes it simple to edit, organize in the cloud, share with friends and family, or even sell their best shots.

"We couldn't be more thrilled about joining forces with SmugMug. It's an ideal platform for PaintShop Pro users looking to store and share their amazing photos," said Chris Pierce, Product Manager for Corel Photo and Digital Arts. "Whether you're documenting your life or want to offer a professional online portfolio, this is an easy and beautiful way to showcase your incredible photo collection."

As complete photo editing and design suites, PaintShop Pro 2018 and PaintShop Pro 2018 Ultimate offer more speed, flexibility, and creativity than ever before - and are still subscription-free. The 2018 edition of Corel's long-time Photoshop alternative introduces a flexible, simplified user interface; enhanced performance; and a ton of new creative content to help spark creativity.

Trusted by millions of passionate customers, SmugMug is the leading platform for safely storing, sharing, and selling photos online. The independent photo-sharing site offers ecommerce-enabled, social media integrated, fully-customizable photo websites with gorgeous galleries and easy to order prints and gifts. From pro photographers to proud mamas, everyone will fall in love with SmugMug's beautiful sites, simple interface, and 24/7/365 legendary Support Heroes.

Pricing and Availability

SmugMug integration is available now in a free update for all registered owners of PaintShop Pro 2018. To take advantage of the new integration, a SmugMug account is required. Photographers of all levels can learn more about the SmugMug plan that best fits their needs and budget at www.smugmug.com. For more information about PaintShop Pro 2018, or to download a free 30-day trial, please visit www.paintshoppro.com.

Stay Up-to-Date & Join the Conversation

Don't miss all the latest PaintShop Pro developments, tutorials, and more at the Corel Discovery Center at http://learn.corel.com. Connect with the PaintShop Pro community on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CorelPaintShop or tweet us @CorelSoftware.

About Corel Photo Editing

Whether you're an enthusiast or professional photographer, Corel's photo editing software is designed to help you achieve your best photos ever. Our photo editing product lineup includes the renowned PaintShop Pro for powerful image editing and AfterShot™ Pro, the industry's fastest RAW photo workflow software. Corel is one of the world's top software companies providing some of the industry's best-known brands including MindManager®, Pinnacle™, Roxio®, and WinZip®. For more information, please visit www.paintshoppro.com.

© 2017 Corel Corporation. All rights reserved. Corel, the Corel logo, the Corel Balloon logo, PaintShop, AfterShot, MindManager, Pinnacle, Roxio, and WinZip are trademarks or registered trademarks of Corel Corporation and/or its subsidiaries. All other product names and any registered and unregistered trademarks mentioned are used for identification purposes only and remain the exclusive property of their respective owners. Patent: www.corel.com/patent

To view the photos and video associated with this release, please visit the following links:

http://www.marketwire.com/library/20171011-PaintShop-Pro-2018-Ultimate-Right.jpg

http://www.marketwire.com/library/20171011-PaintShop-ProxSmugMug-Integration.jpg

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yM3WFP3TfwE