Corel VideoStudio Ultimate X10 Maximizes Creativity with New Artistic Effects, Speed Controls, 360 Video and More

With a unique combination of creativity and ease-of-use, VideoStudio® now offers Mask Creator, Time Remapping, Track Transparency, and 360 video support

Introducing Corel® VideoStudio® Ultimate X10, the latest version of Corel's easier-to-use and highly creative video editing software. VideoStudio Ultimate X10 enables users of all skill levels to make great-looking movies that are uniquely their own. Explore new options for adding custom fast and slow motion effects, and design an eye-catching superimposed style with new transparency controls. Get creative with masking to experiment with all-new looks, and take advantage of 360-degree video support to guide your audience through the action.

"VideoStudio stands out in consumer video editing because we've created an environment that offers high-end features while remaining surprisingly simple to use. Users choose VideoStudio because it lets them tell their stories in a personalized way, whether they're capturing family memories, an exciting event, or reaching viewers online. With VideoStudio X10, we're giving you powerful new options to make a movie that's truly unique," said Michel Yavercovski, Senior Director of Product Management for Corel's video products.

Already an industry leader with Multi-Camera editing, Stop Motion Animation, 4K, and HD, VideoStudio Ultimate X10 offers new features that push creative boundaries in moviemaking:

New! Mask Creator: Put the focus on the key elements of your videos by highlighting them with painting, blurring, greyscale or other fun effects. Play with easy-to-use brush and shape tools to create custom video masks.

New! Track Transparency: Adjust the opacity of tracks and see two or more scenes at the same time. Easily add custom fade-in, fade-out or superimposed effects.

New! Time Remapping: Play with speed using new easy-to-use controls that let you add Slow Motion or High-Speed effects, Freeze the action, or Reverse and Replay scenes. Get all the tools you need for speed effects in one place!

New! 360 Support: Take your 360 video to the big screen by controlling the angle your audience sees - ensuring they don't miss any important moments. Convert your 360 video for playback on standard video players.

New! Premium Effects: Enjoy 3 new effect collections from industry leaders NewBlueFX, Boris FX and proDAD. Add impact with new particle effects and professional 2D- and 3D-title editing.

New! DVD Templates: Add image-rich menus and music using to your video discs with 100+ themed templates in VideoStudio® MyDVD®.

New! Integrated learning materials: Visit the new Welcome tab in VideoStudio to easily access learning resources, video tutorials, additional templates, effect packs and more.

Enhanced! HEVC (H.265) Support: Take advantage of HEVC (H.265) import and export for a higher compression rate, better quality and smaller file size. Requires supporting PC hardware or graphics card. Optimized for 7th Generation Intel processors.

Enhanced! Video Editing Workflow: Enjoy a faster and easier editing experience. Group and ungroup items on the Timeline with a simple right click. Get easy access to music for your video with ScoreFitter® Music, now accessible directly from the Media Library.

VideoStudio Ultimate X10 is part of the Corel VideoStudio family of products which has been recognized with numerous industry awards including Editors' Choice by PCMag.com in 2016 and 2014 and as a Best Product of the Year by Videomaker in 2014. To learn more about VideoStudio X10, please visit www.videostudiopro.com.

Pricing and Availability

Corel VideoStudio Ultimate X10 is available now in English, French, German, Italian, Dutch, Japanese, and Traditional Chinese. Suggested Retail Pricing (SRP) is $99.99 (USD/CAN)/ EUR 89.99/ £79.99 with upgrade discounts available. For a free trial, please visit www.videostudiopro.com.

To access volume licensing for commercial and education organizations, please visit

www.corel.com/licensing.

About Corel

Corel is one of the world's top software companies, boasting some of the industry's best-known graphics, productivity and digital media products. We've built a reputation for giving customers more choice, and delivering solutions that are easy to learn and use. Our mission is simple: help people achieve new levels of creativity and productivity.

Corel's product lines include CorelDRAW® Graphics Suite, Corel® Painter®, Corel®PaintShop® Pro, Corel® VideoStudio®, Corel® WordPerfect® Office, MindManager®, Pinnacle Studio™, ReviverSoft®, Roxio Creator®, Roxio® Toast™ and WinZip®. For more information on Corel, please visit www.corel.com.

©2017 Corel Corporation. All rights reserved. Corel, the Corel logo, the Corel balloon logo, VideoStudio, CorelDRAW, MindManager, MyDVD, Painter, PaintShop, Pinnacle Studio, ReviverSoft, Roxio, Roxio Creator, ScoreFitter Toast, WordPerfect and WinZip are trademarks or registered trademarks of Corel Corporation and/or its subsidiaries in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

Patents: www.corel.com/patent

