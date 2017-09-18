Corent Tech Announces Distribution Agreement with Ingram Micro

Corent's SurPaaS® MaaS™ (Migration as a Service) platform, enables rapid data-center and software application migration to the cloud; availability via Ingram Micro starts September 22

ALISO VIEJO, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 18, 2017) - Corent Technology, a leader in cloud migration, modernization and "SaaSification" technologies, today announced that it has signed a distribution agreement with Ingram Micro Inc., a global leader in technology, mobility, cloud and supply chain solutions. Under this agreement, Corent Technology's SurPass MaaS platform will be available to Ingram Micro Cloud's channel partners in the United States starting September 22.

Corent Technology's SurPaaS MaaS platform allows channel partners to rapidly analyze, optimize, and migrate their customers' enterprise applications into the cloud of their choice. It is a fully integrated platform to automatically analyze," Cloudify", "PaaSify" and, if desired, "SaaSify" practically any software application, on any cloud, without any programming, enabling organizations to make their journey to the cloud with speed, efficiency and optimization to leverage the unique capabilities and characteristics of cloud technology.

Boasting the industry's largest cloud marketplace, Ingram Micro Cloud enables service providers and resellers, regardless of size or budget, to start offering their customers cloud-based solutions quickly and easily by automating billing, invoicing, service delivery and customer management. Corent Technology's SurPaaS MaaS platform joins Ingram Micro Cloud's extensive portfolio of cloud solutions available in the United States.

"We are excited to enter into this agreement with Ingram Micro as it enables us to empower Ingram Micro Cloud's partner network of cloud and managed service providers and their enterprise customers during their end-to-end cloud migration journey," said Sean Jazayeri, Senior Executive, Strategic Alliances for Corent." Adoption of cloud is increasing rapidly as enterprises realize the business benefits of better agility and a reduced datacenter footprint. Corent Technology's SurPaaS platform makes it easier for enterprise customers and partners to reduce cost, time and risk involved in their cloud migration journey."

"IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service) is one of the largest untapped opportunities for the channel today, and we are committed to ensuring our partners are positioned to benefit by providing innovative solutions that accelerate cloud adoption," said Michael Giambanco, IaaS Sales Director for North America, Ingram Micro Cloud. "As a cloud migration accelerator, Corent Technology's SurPaaS MaaS is an excellent fit for Ingram Micro Cloud's infrastructure services portfolio."

About Corent: Corent Technology Inc. is a global software/SaaS company headquartered in Orange County California, with principal technology teams in Silicon Valley and Chennai, India and sales and support offices in the UK, EU and numerous Asia Pacific locations. Corent is led by a team of seasoned IT veterans from Microsoft, HP, IBM, Oracle, VMware and Ingram Micro among others.

For more information about Corent, please visit www.corenttech.com; and to contact Corent please drop a note to info@corenttech.com.