Coresystems Enhances "Crowd Service" Software Platform to Deliver Real-Time Customer Service

New Project Management Module is Key Element of Coresystems' Groundbreaking Field Service Delivery Model for Reduced Costs and Increased Customer Satisfaction

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 7, 2017) - Coresystems, a leading provider of cloud-based field service and workforce management software for field service organizations of all types and sizes, today introduced the Project Management Module, a significant new enhancement to its field service software platform. With the new offering, Coresystems is enabling customers to crowd source their field service operations through a groundbreaking "crowd service" delivery model, in order to reduce operational expenditure and risk and increase customer satisfaction and revenue.

The exponential growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) and the real-time connectivity it enables has led to a massive spike in consumer expectations for instantaneous customer service. As a result, organizations of all sizes and across all industries have been forced to rethink their strategies for customer service delivery, including their workforce resources and supporting technologies. In doing so, many organizations are finding that they lack the technician specialists required to deliver real-time field service to their customers, and until now there has been no technology-based solution to help organizations find and deploy those specialists. Compounding this resource availability problem is the fact that every day the number of IoT-connected devices in circulation is increasing, which further adds to organizations' backlogs of field service requests.

Coresystems developed its real-time field service software platform to help organizations improve their business and field service processes, and with the introduction of the Project Management Module, Coresystems is now able to offer its customers access to a crowd service delivery model based on crowdsourcing. Through Coresystems' crowd service model, organizations will be able to utilize a platform that connects all of the qualified field service technicians for a certain service requested by a customer, and those technicians will then be instantly available to the field service organization. The Project Management Module enables this by providing easy-to-use functionality to help customers build project structures with phases, activities, dependencies and skills; an artificial intelligence engine to automatically assign the project activities to the required qualification/skills and dependencies; and an overview of the current execution of each project.

"As one of Europe's premier telecommunications providers, we appreciate how critical real-time customer service is to the health of a consumer-facing business," said Lukas Peter, VP of Startup Innovation, Swisscom. "With Coresystems' crowd service, combined with the crowdsourcing marketplace delivered by Coresystems' joint venture, Mila, we have been able to completely reinforce our field service operations team -- without incurring the prohibitive overhead costs of full-time employees. As a result, by leveraging the Coresystems' platform, we've been able to transform into a company that is able to set extremely high standards for our customer service -- and exceed them."

"Businesses today need to focus as much on stellar customer service as they do on building innovative products, but finding the time and resources required to meet rising consumer demands for real-time service is becoming increasingly challenging," said Konstantin Bozukov, Director of IT Operations, Delta Mechanical. "Through Coresystems' software, we've been able to focus and streamline our field service operations to deliver service on the same day the customer requests it, and as a result we've seen massive benefits from both a cost savings and customer satisfaction standpoint."

Key features of the Project Management Module include:

Management of project phases, activities, dependencies and related properties to help customers quickly establish project structures

The ability for customers to release their projects to the crowd with automatic assignment to the right technician

A comprehensive overview of each project execution

"We understand first-hand the complexities that the IoT and the increasing digitalization of business are bringing to traditional customer service delivery models," said Manuel Grenacher, CEO of Coresystems. "Put simply, many organizations are under-equipped to meet the customer service needs of today's ultra-connected consumer -- either because they don't have enough field service technicians or because the technicians they have aren't up to speed on today's technologies. Based on this, we saw a need for businesses to look beyond their own organizations to find the field service resources they now require. With Coresystems' crowd service, organizations are able to leverage the sharing economy model to deliver the real-time service demanded by their customers -- and in doing so, they're able to significantly increase customer satisfaction while enjoying the double benefit of reduced operational costs."

About Coresystems

Coresystems is a leading provider of mobile and cloud-based field service and workforce management software for field service organizations of all types and sizes. Since Coresystems' founding in 2006, more than 190,000 users across the world have utilized the company's innovative, real-time field service management software to improve their business and field service processes. Coresystems has also pioneered the "crowd service" model, which allows customers to leverage an Uber-like platform to find available field service technicians in real-time. Coresystems is headquartered in Switzerland with international offices in San Francisco, Miami, Berlin, Freiburg, Shanghai, São Paulo and London.