Coresystems Positioned in the "Niche Players" Quadrant of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Field Service Management for Second Consecutive Year

Coresystems Recognized for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 12, 2017) - Coresystems, a forerunning provider of cloud-based field service and workforce management software for mid-sized and large enterprises' field service organizations, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the "Niche Players" quadrant of the 2017 "Magic Quadrant for Field Service Management"* report.

According to Gartner, "Vendors' positions in this Magic Quadrant reflect the demand to align technicians and contractors using technologies like AI, streaming video and the Internet of Things, for effectiveness in all interactions ... By 2020, over 40% of field service work will be performed by technicians who are not employees of the organization that has direct contact with the customer."* This is the second consecutive year that Coresystems has been included in the Magic Quadrant for Field Service Management, and a complimentary version of the full report, which evaluated 16 different software vendors in 2017, is available from the Coresystems website at www.coresystems.net/gartner.

Coresystems' innovative, real-time field service software is used by companies throughout the world in a range of industries to improve their business and field service processes. Coresystems connects all aspects of the field service value chain, including the customer, the dispatch center, the field technician and corporate management, through innovative technology a deep and intimate understanding of today's consumers' needs. Earlier this year the company introduced the Project Management Module, a significant new enhancement to its field service software platform that reduces operational expenditure and risk, in addition to increasing customer satisfaction and revenue by enabling customers to crowdsource their field service operations through a "crowd service" delivery model -- the first of its kind in the field service industry.

"Many organizations' field service teams today are incapable of keeping pace with their customers' real-time service demands, due to time and resource constraints -- and as a result, organizations are increasingly seeking ways to streamline their field service operations to meet their customers' needs," said Sebastian Ulbert, Chief Marketing Officer at Coresystems. "We believe that the effectiveness of an organization's field service operations has a huge influence on customer retention and growth, and therefore organizations have a lot to gain by integrating new field service innovations into their larger business strategy. We feel that our inclusion in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Field Service Management for a second year in a row is a confirmation that Coresystems is steadfastly committed to helping our customers become market leaders, in large part due to the exemplary field service they're able to offer to their own customers."

*Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Field Service Management" by Jim Robinson, Michael Moaz, Jason Wong. September 27, 2017

About the Magic Quadrant

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Coresystems

Coresystems is a leading provider of cloud-based field service and workforce management software for field service organizations of all types and sizes. For the past decade, more than 190,000 users across companies throughout the world have utilized Coresystems' innovative, real-time field service management software to improve their business and field service processes. Founded in 2006, Coresystems is headquartered in Switzerland with international offices in cities including San Francisco, Miami, Berlin, Freiburg, Shanghai, São Paulo and London.